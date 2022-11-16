Khiron begins sales in Switzerland and expands its medical cannabis portfolio in Germany and the United Kingdom

Through its newly acquired EU-GMP distribution hub in Germany, Khiron expands its product portfolio and geographic reach within Europe to Germany, UK, and Switzerland.

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), announces its market entry into Switzerland with initial sales of new products and increases its product offerings in Germany and UK.

In August 2022, Khiron completed the acquisition of its EU GMP-certified manufacturer and wholesaler, Pharmadrug GmbH in Germany. Since then, the Company has obtained import and export permits across Germany and the UK bringing to market its new product offerings, as well as looking for opportunities to expand its presence in other European markets.

The Alpine Republic of Switzerland has become the next market for Khiron, with Khiron's established reputation in Germany helping to pave the way. The start of the expansion is marked by the availability of the flower products KHIRON Gelato 19/1 and KHIRON Caramel 5/7, which are already very popular amongst patients and prescribers in our established markets.

Recently, a survey was conducted among all patients of Zerenia™ Clinics UK, with 100% of respondents stating that they are satisfied that their quality of life has improved since starting treatment. This service experience for patients is complemented by Khiron's steadily growing product portfolio, which has just recently been expanded with three additional exclusive varieties that will offer new treatment options for prescribers and patients.

Franziska Katterbach, President of Khiron Europe, comments: "Khiron continues its tradition of entering new markets early and furthering our goal of improving the lives of our patients in all our target markets. We are very excited to improve lives of patients in Switzerland as of now. I am equally pleased that our one-year anniversary of Zerenia™ Clinics UK is marked by the very good feedback from patients treated in our clinic. This reinforces our patient-first and quality first-approach which we will now bring to Switzerland as well."

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading global medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and focus on creating access to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Peru, and Brazil. The Company is led by its co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and board of directors.

