Khiron Begins Pre-clinical Medical Cannabis Studies with Leading Academic Institutes in Uruguay

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), an integrated cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, announced today that it has initiated pre-clinical medical cannabis studies with the Universidad de la República of Uruguay and Institut Pasteur de Montevideo. These studies, which have been approved by the IRCCA (Instituto de Regulación y Control del Cannabis - the Regulatory Cannabis State Authority of Uruguay), will focus on the effects of three licensed Khiron strains targeting inflammation, oxidative and nervous system disorders, and mark an important development phase as the Company moves towards medical registration and sale of its products in Latin America and for export worldwide.

Co-funded by the National Agency of Innovation and Investigation, the initiation of these studies follow a previously announced strategic partnership agreement between Dormul S.A., a wholly-owned Khiron subsidiary, and Institut Pasteur de Montevideo, a prestigious foundation formed between the Uruguayan and French governments focused on the research and development of cannabis product. The studies, which begin now and will be completed over an 18-month period, form an initial research phase for three of the Company's licensed strains, further establishing globally applicable scientific evidence to support the strains' efficacy in medical use. This establishes an academic basis as the Company continues to move its product pipeline towards commercialization.

Khiron's acquisition of Dormul S.A. as announced on June 19, 2019 is part of a multi-jurisdiction strategy that provides the Company with up to 120 tonnes of licensed production capacity of CBD and high THC, diversifying its license composition to include medical use and flower cultivation, distribution and export capabilities.

Martha Edith Oyuela, Khiron Health Vice President, comments, "As we approach our first medical product sales in Colombia this quarter, these studies improve our medical product pipeline in Latin America and around the world, and help us integrate a care model focused on patients who require the management of different pathologies in which medical cannabis can offer a therapeutic alternative."

About Khiron

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. The company delivers best in class regulatory compliance, has the first approved set of CBD cosmetic products on shelf in Colombia, and is currently facilitating testing to meet and surpass all license requirements for commercial cannabis derived products.

With a focused regional strategy and patient-oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

