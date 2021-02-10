Khiron Announces Expansion of Small-Format Zerenia™ Clinics in Colombia Following Success of Initial Launch

Khiron to launch two additional small-format Zerenia™ clinics in major metropolitan centres outside of Bogota in early March 2021 , following successful launch of the Company's first small-format clinic in Medellin in December 2020

With low capital costs, direct-to-patient sales, and medical cannabis insurance coverage, small-format clinics can generate a high return on investment, as well as high patient retention rates

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, today announces that it will launch two additional small-format Zerenia™ clinics in Q1 2021. The new clinics, which follow on the successful launch of the Company's first small-format clinic in Medellin, will be located in high-traffic, medical-hub neighbourhoods in two of Colombia's largest metropolitan centres outside of Bogota.

The two new small-format Zerenia™ clinics, which are expected to open in early March, will expand Khiron's network to six clinics, improving regional access to the Company's clinic services and medical cannabis products for patients across the country.

"Since opening our first small-format Zerenia™ clinic in Medellin in December 2020, we have seen tremendous patient demand for our products and services. Patient consultations and prescriptions continue to accelerate, with eight of every ten patients now receiving a paid prescription, despite operating in pandemic conditions. Having proven the demand for local physicians and the robust economics associated with small-format clinics, Khiron will continue to expand its regional presence, in Colombia and beyond," comments Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director.

Supported by Khiron's larger clinics licences, the two new Zerenia™ small-format clinics will provide consultations both in person and through the Doctor Zerenia™ telemedicine platform, connecting patients with medical specialists trained in the ethical, safe, and responsible prescription of cannabis-based medications. Medical cannabis continues to be validated as an effective treatment of pathologies such as chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, depression, headache, epilepsy, and Parkinson's Disease.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia, Peru and the UK, and is positioned to commence sales of medical cannabis in Germany and Brazil in early 2021.

Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

