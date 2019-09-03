KGPCo Canada Moves Toronto Operations from Mississauga to Milton, Ontario

MILTON, Ontario, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -- KGPCo Canada has officially moved its Eastern Canadian warehouse operations from Mississauga to Milton, Ontario as of August 1, 2019. The new facility's address is: 8620 Escarpment Way, Units 8-10, Milton, Ontario L9T 0M1.

The move comes as a result of KGPCo Canada's continued growth over the last few months, and will enable the company to serve customers, clients and partners more efficiently. KGPCo Canada's client base is located nationwide across Canada and its portfolio now includes wireless, wireline, DAS, fiber, cloud services, 3PL services and value-added distribution.

For more information, please contact:

Lina Rossi

VP of Operations

KGPCo Canada

Phone: 905-361-0484

Email: Lina.Rossi@kgpco.com

Web: www.kgpco.com/Canada/

About KGPCo Canada:

KGPCo Canada, formerly Hutton Communications of Canada, provides numerous communication services across all vertical markets to deliver a complete outsourced solution to its customers. With large regional Distribution Centers and local staging facilities across the North America, combined with the latest systems architecture, KGPCo is an industry leader in advanced supply chain solutions, value-added distribution, and product/software integration services. KGPCo provides service solutions as a premier provider of a comprehensive suite of communication network management, engineering, and implementation capabilities.

SOURCE KGPCo Canada

