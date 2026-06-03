KG Group Communities Earn Exceptional RentSafeTO Scores Across Toronto Portfolio

Award-winning rental communities continue to set the benchmark for quality, maintenance, and resident satisfaction across Toronto.

TORONTO, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - KG Group has achieved exceptional performance in the City of Toronto's RentSafeTO program, with five of its purpose-built rental communities earning scores of 98% or higher, including three perfect 100% ratings. The results reinforce the company's position as a leader in professionally managed rental housing and reflect more than 50 years of commitment to building quality, operational excellence, and resident satisfaction across Toronto.

With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence and resident satisfaction, KG Group strongly supports the City of Toronto's RentSafeTO program as a transparent and independent measure of building performance.

E18HTEEN – 18 Erskine Ave. | 100%

Roehampton – 305 Roehampton Ave. | 100%

Hampton House – 322 Eglinton Ave. East | 100%

Harrison – 105 Harrison Garden Blvd. | 99%

The Oaks – 2–12 Oakburn Crescent | 98%

Viewpoint Towers – 35 Canyon Ave. | 94%

"RentSafeTO provides an important measure of the quality and care residents should expect from professionally managed rental housing. We are proud that our scores recognize the dedication of our on-site teams and reinforce our commitment to delivering exceptional rental living experiences for over five decades across every community we manage," said Dianna Attar, Vice President, Leasing & Marketing, KG Group.

RentSafeTO evaluates purpose-built rental communities on maintenance, cleanliness, safety, and operational performance through regular inspections and publicly available scoring. For renters, these independently published scores offer clear assurance of professional management, strong building standards, and consistent operational care.

With over 2,500 rental suites across Midtown Toronto and North York, the company's portfolio is distinguished by award-winning communities, elevated amenities, certified property management professionals, and a resident-first approach that exceeds industry standards.

Discover why thousands of residents choose KG Group's professionally managed rental communities by visiting www.myrental.ca to explore available apartments, community features, and resident services.

SOURCE KG Group

KG Group, [email protected]