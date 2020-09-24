KFG Resources Announces Delay in Filing Quarterly Financial Statements

NATCHEZ, Miss., Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ -- KFG Resources Ltd. ("KFG" or the "Company") announces that the filing of its quarterly financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2020 and its management's discussion and analysis relating thereto (collectively, the "Required Filings") will be delayed beyond the filing deadline of September 29, 2020. The Company expects to file the Required Filings on or before Monday, October 12, 2020.

The Company's late filing of the Required Filings is due to delays in finalizing the Company's annual financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis and reserves data and other oil and gas information for the year ended April 30, 2020, as well as delays and interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's management is diligently working to expedite the finalization of the Required Filings.

As a result of this delay, the Company has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission and other relevant securities regulatory authorities under applicable securities legislation for the issuance of a management cease trade order ("MCTO") in connection with the anticipated filing delay. If an MCTO is granted, it will prohibit the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and possibly the directors and other insiders of the Company, from trading in securities of the Company for so long as the Required Filings have not been completed.

The issuance of an MCTO would generally not affect the ability of persons who are not, or who have not been, directors, officers or other insiders of the Company to trade in the Company's securities.

In the event an MCTO is granted, the Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders by issuing biweekly default status reports in the form of news releases so long as it remains in default of the filing requirements set out above.

