KFC Canada Testing Compostable Cutlery Made of Bamboo and Sugar Cane

The new 'spork' combines fork and spoon into one and is made from bamboo, corn and sugarcane. This mixture is compostable at room temperature – breaking down into biomass, carbon dioxide and water. This natural process requires no additional treatment and leaves no toxic by-products, taking only 18-months to decompose.

"Operating sustainably has always been part of our DNA. We will continue to invest and innovate to protect the communities we operate in as well as the world around us," said Nivera Wallani, President and General Manager, KFC Canada. "Moving to a compostable, fibre-based cutlery is one of many highlights in our journey to eliminate harmful plastics and waste from our business. We hope this sets an example for the food industry and keeps us collectively moving forward."

Sustainability is not new to KFC Canada. Earlier this year, KFC announced that by the end of 2021 it will remove 12 million plastic poutine containers from its operations by switching to a bamboo packaging solution. Additionally, within the last year, KFC eliminated 50 million plastic straws, 10 million plastic bags and 22 million Styrofoam containers from its system – replacing them all with fibre-based alternatives.

"We are always striving to reduce our environmental footprint. After achieving several major sustainability milestones recently we've started pushing further and looking at all aspects of the customer experience – right down to the cutlery in our restaurants," said Armando Carrillo, Food Innovation Manager, KFC Canada. "Our new cutlery takes very little from the earth to make and doesn't harm it when we're done with it."

For more information on KFC Canada's sustainability commitments, visit www.kfc.ca/environment.

