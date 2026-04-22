KFC is giving fans a chance to channel the team's glory and fuel with Finger Lickin' Good Deals

MONTREAL, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - As playoff momentum builds around the Montreal Canadiens, KFC Canada is bringing a piece of hockey history back into the spotlight, installing original seats from the legendary Montreal Forum inside select restaurants across Greater Montreal to help channel the energy of the team's most iconic championship era.

Not replicas. The real thing.

KFC Canada Installs Original Montreal Canadiens Forum Seats in Restaurants for the Playoffs (CNW Group/KFC Canada)

In a bold move that blends superstition and culture, KFC is integrating a powerful symbol of the team's legacy. Fans can now sit where history once lived, tapping into fandom that fueled generations of wins.

Fans can find and sit in the "lucky seats" at five locations:

4086 rue Wellington, Montréal

1670 rue Saint-Denis, Montréal

3000 boul. St-Charles, Kirkland

850 ch. de Chambly, Longueuil

1689 boul.des Laurentides, Laval

"Like KFC, Hockey fans don't do things halfway, especially in Montreal," says Lauren Pottie, Senior Manager, Media & Partnerships, KFC Canada. "This city leans into superstition, shows up loudly every single game, and we are matching and celebrating its energy unapologetically."

Because while the team is hungry for a win, fans are hungry too, on every Montreal

Canadiens game day, KFC Canada is offering the Famous Chicken Sandwich for just $5.95, giving fans one more reason to show up, sit down, and lock into the moment.

Available for a limited time throughout the playoffs, the KFC Canada "Forum Seats" activation is more than a stunt. It's a signal.

About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day, the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and remains a very closely guarded secret. While KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, KFC also features a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today Kentucky Fried Chicken Canada Company (KFC Canada) is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands, Inc. which operates more than 60,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries around the world. KFC Canada has more than 650 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

SOURCE KFC Canada

For more information: Natalia Banoub, Courage, [email protected]