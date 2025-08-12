Keziah's Secret Armour: A New Children's E-Book Spotlights the Strength of Young People in Care

A youth-led collaboration with Children's Aid Foundation of Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - In honour of International Youth Day, Children's Aid Foundation of Canada (CAFC) is proud to announce the release of Keziah's Secret Armour.

This free, beautifully illustrated children's e-book shines a light on the courage, resilience, and strength of young people involved in the child welfare system.

Illustrations from Keziah’s Secret Armour bring to life the journey of a young woman navigating foster care, finding strength, and discovering the power of community. (CNW Group/Children's Aid Foundation of Canada) Scan the QR code to download the free e-book. (CNW Group/Children's Aid Foundation of Canada)

This is Keziah's story, a young woman with lived experience of foster care and a member of CAFC's Young People's Advisory Council, this heartfelt story follows a young girl whose world is turned upside down when she enters care. Each new foster home brings uncertainty, but also strength, hope, and a growing sense of identity. Keziah's Secret Armour reminds us that we all carry the strength to survive and thrive, especially when a caring community supports us.

Produced for the Children's Aid Foundation of Canada Gala - Teddy Bear Affair, Keziah's Secret Armour received such an overwhelming response that Keziah and the Foundation knew it needed to reach a broader audience.

"There are an estimated 61,000 young people in care in Canada today, and another 300,000 at risk of entering the system. Too many face ongoing challenges like poverty, homelessness, and mental health struggles. Keziah's is just one story. We want this story to raise awareness and inspire support for youth across the country —young people who are courageously navigating systems and challenges that many Canadians never see and who deserve every opportunity to thrive," said Valerie McMurtry, President & CEO, Children's Aid Foundation of Canada.

Written by Nadia Formigoni and illustrated by acclaimed artist Tim Shinn, the book is both emotionally moving and visually compelling. It's a story for children, families, educators, and community members, especially in the Black community, where systemic inequities continue to see Black youth overrepresented in the child welfare system.

As Canada's leading charity dedicated to supporting children, youth, and families involved in the child welfare system, Children's Aid Foundation of Canada works to remove barriers and unlock opportunities, offering the kinds of support and encouragement reflected in Keziah's story.

"This book is for every young person who's ever felt alone, and every adult who wants to understand and uplift them," says Keziah. "It's my way of showing that healing is possible, and that support can make all the difference."

Download Keziah's Secret Armour free today by visiting: cafdn.org/secretarmour to get your free digital copy. Enter your name and email address to receive the book directly in your inbox.

About Keziah

Keziah lives in Ottawa, Ontario, where she's pursuing a degree in Political Science with a minor in Social Impact. She is passionate about her work in the nonprofit sector, where she focuses on creating financial access for the communities closest to her heart. In her free time, she enjoys volunteering, exploring music and the arts, spending time with her cat, and cooking for friends and family. Looking ahead, Keziah is committed to advocating for systems change within the child welfare sector.

About Children's Aid Foundation of Canada

Children's Aid Foundation of Canada is our country's leading charity dedicated to improving the lives of children, youth, and families involved in the child welfare system. Through a national network of agency partners and a strong community of donors and advocates, we help young people build resilience, access education, improve their well-being, and reach their full potential.

