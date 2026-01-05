Keyfactor Appoints Michael Volanoski as President & Chief Revenue Officer to Extend Market Leadership in the AI and Quantum Era

Veteran enterprise technology leader joins Keyfactor as the company builds on its strongest year and scales global execution

CLEVELAND, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Keyfactor, the industry leader in digital trust for modern enterprises, today announced the appointment of Michael Volanoski as President & Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Volanoski will lead Keyfactor's global revenue organization, including sales, marketing, and channel, as the company enters its next phase of global growth.

Volanoski's appointment follows the strongest year in Keyfactor's history, reflecting the company's decision to aggressively capitalize on accelerating market demand for quantum-safe security, machine identity management, and cryptographic posture management. As organizations contend with rapid AI adoption and evolving global regulations, Keyfactor is ensuring enterprises can establish and maintain digital trust at scale.

"We are at an inflection point in the security market," said Jordan Rackie, CEO of Keyfactor. "The convergence of quantum computing, agentic AI, and emerging regulatory requirements is fundamentally changing how enterprises must think about cryptography and digital trust. Keyfactor enters this moment from a position of strength. We've built a category-leading business and delivered the strongest year in our history. Bringing in a leader of Mike's caliber reflects our decision to get more aggressive -- to scale faster and further separate ourselves from the rest of the market."

Building on a period of exceptional performance, Keyfactor has:

Nearly doubled ARR in less than two years, reflecting sustained enterprise demand and continued market momentum

Accelerated global expansion to 540+ employees across 12 countries and achieved Great Place To Work® certification in Germany, Spain, Sweden, the United States, and the United Kingdom

Strategic acquisitions of InfoSec Global and CipherInsights , establishing Keyfactor's leadership in cryptographic posture management and enabling enterprises to gain unified visibility, governance, and control over cryptographic assets

Volanoski brings more than 30 years of senior leadership experience across enterprise technology, fintech, and cloud software. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and CRO at Q2, where he held global responsibility for sales, marketing, customer success, revenue operations, and partner ecosystems. Prior to Q2, he held senior leadership roles at Microsoft, Market Logic Software, SAP, JPMorgan Chase, and Citigroup, leading large-scale global teams with full P&L responsibility and driving sustained growth through customer-centric execution.

"Keyfactor sits at the center of some of the most important technology shifts of our time," said Volanoski. "As enterprises confront the realities of quantum-safe security and seek to operationalize trust at scale, Keyfactor has a rare combination of deep cryptographic expertise, innovative technology, and a culture that genuinely prioritizes both customers and employees. I'm excited to join the team and help accelerate the company's mission while supporting customers through this next era of transformation."

As President & CRO, Volanoski will focus on expanding Keyfactor's global footprint, deepening enterprise and partner relationships, and driving go-to-market execution as the company continues to invest in innovation across post-quantum cryptography, securing agentic AI, and PKI and certificate lifecycle management. His leadership philosophy emphasizes building durable relationships, aligning teams around customer outcomes, and scaling organizations with purpose -- values that closely align with Keyfactor's culture and long-term vision.

Keyfactor brings digital trust to the hyper-connected world by empowering organizations to build and maintain secure, trusted connections across every device, workload, AI agent, and machine. By simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management, and enabling crypto-agility, Keyfactor helps organizations move fast to establish digital trust at scale. With Keyfactor, businesses can tackle today's challenges, like growing certificate volumes, manual processes, and new standards and regulations, while laying the groundwork for a successful transition to post-quantum cryptography. For more, visit keyfactor.com.

