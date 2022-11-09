Keyera Corp. Announces 2022 Third Quarter Results

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced its 2022 third quarter financial results today, the highlights of which are included in this news release. To view the MD&A and financial statements, visit either Keyera's website or Keyera's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

"Keyera continues to deliver on its strategy. This quarter we did so by progressing KAPS towards startup, while continuing to fill available capacity at our existing assets. Our strong quarterly performance was led by record Gathering & Processing margins" said Dean Setoguchi, President and CEO, "Our integrated assets are well positioned to benefit from the basin's ongoing volume growth."

Highlights

Strong Quarterly Results – Net earnings were $123 million or $0.56 per share (Q3 2021 – $70 million or $0.32 per share), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA" 1 ) was $247 million (Q3 2021 – $214 million ) and distributable cash flow 1 ("DCF") was $162 million or $0.73 per share (Q3 2021 – $149 million or $0.68 per share).

– Net earnings were or per share (Q3 2021 – or per share), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA" ) was (Q3 2021 – ) and distributable cash flow ("DCF") was or per share (Q3 2021 – or per share). KAPS 90% Complete – As of the end of October, KAPS is 90% complete with $850 million (net to Keyera) spent to date. Project costs are expected to increase by $100 million , net to Keyera, with the details discussed below. The project is anticipated to be operational at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and will increase take-or-pay cash flows.

– As of the end of October, KAPS is 90% complete with (net to Keyera) spent to date. Project costs are expected to increase by , net to Keyera, with the details discussed below. The project is anticipated to be operational at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and will increase take-or-pay cash flows. Filling Available Capacity – The Gathering and Processing ("G&P") segment delivered record realized margin 1,3 of $89 million (Q3 2021 – $76 million ) with volumes increasing by 9% year-over-year. Record throughput at the Wapiti gas plant, and higher volumes at Pipestone and across the Southern region assets contributed to this result. With further capacity available at its gas plants, the company expects continued volume growth through 2022 and into 2023.

– The Gathering and Processing ("G&P") segment delivered record realized margin of (Q3 2021 – ) with volumes increasing by 9% year-over-year. Record throughput at the Wapiti gas plant, and higher volumes at and across the Southern region assets contributed to this result. With further capacity available at its gas plants, the company expects continued volume growth through 2022 and into 2023. Marketing Guidance Reaffirmed – The company continues to anticipate record Marketing realized margin 1 of between $380 - $410 million for 2022. This result includes a successful six-week planned turnaround at the Alberta EnviroFuels facility ("AEF"), completed in the fourth quarter.

– The company continues to anticipate record Marketing realized margin of between - for 2022. This result includes a successful six-week planned turnaround at the Alberta EnviroFuels facility ("AEF"), completed in the fourth quarter. Strong Financial Position – As of the end of September, all outstanding debt obligations were at fixed interest rates with no material debt refinancing until 2025. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 2 , currently at 2.4 times, is below the bottom end of the target range of 2.5 to 3.0 times. The company expects to exit 2022 within the target range.

– As of the end of September, all outstanding debt obligations were at fixed interest rates with no material debt refinancing until 2025. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA , currently at 2.4 times, is below the bottom end of the target range of 2.5 to 3.0 times. The company expects to exit 2022 within the target range. Managing Long-Term Risk – In the third quarter the company published its latest ESG Report, detailing progress towards its ESG commitments that includes achieving a 12% reduction in emissions intensity since 2019 and tracking well towards its 25% by 2025 target.

KAPS Project Update

As of the end of October, the project is 90% complete with $850 million (net to Keyera) spent to date. The project is anticipated to be operational at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and the latest cost estimate is $1.0 billion net to Keyera, up from the previous estimate of $900 million .

(net to Keyera) spent to date. The project is anticipated to be operational at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and the latest cost estimate is net to Keyera, up from the previous estimate of . This cost increase is attributable to lost productivity and higher costs primarily due to weather. Both the required labor and the access matting needed to preserve go-forward productivity, were affected by cost inflation.

The remaining $150 million , net to Keyera, carries a contingency of about 25% to address remaining project risk including weather. This can be segmented as:

, net to Keyera, carries a contingency of about 25% to address remaining project risk including weather. This can be segmented as: $100 million related to construction activities which are scheduled to be complete by the end of 2022; and

related to construction activities which are scheduled to be complete by the end of 2022; and

$50 million related to commissioning, startup, right-of-way cleanup and close out activities to be mostly completed in 2023.

Pipestone Relicensing

In the third quarter, the company added 20 MMcf/d of capacity at its Pipestone gas plant by relicensing the facility to 220 MMcf/d. The additional capacity was available at the end of the third quarter.

gas plant by relicensing the facility to 220 MMcf/d. The additional capacity was available at the end of the third quarter. The company continues to progress opportunities to further expand capacity.

2022 Guidance Update

Realized margin 1 for the Marketing segment of between $380 million and $410 million remains unchanged.

for the Marketing segment of between and remains unchanged. Growth capital spending is now expected to be between $770 million and $800 million , above the previous range of $680 million to $720 million , excluding capitalized interest. The increase is primarily driven by the increased cost for the KAPS project.

and , above the previous range of to , excluding capitalized interest. The increase is primarily driven by the increased cost for the KAPS project. Maintenance capital guidance range of $100 million to $120 million remains unchanged.

to remains unchanged. Cash tax guidance range of $55 million to $65 million remains unchanged.

2023 Guidance

As outlined at the March 2022 Investor Day, following the completion of major growth capital related to the KAPS project, the plan for 2023 focuses on balancing more modest growth spending with increasing balance sheet strength and returning cash to shareholders.

Growth capital expenditures are expected to range between $140 million and $180 million excluding capitalized interest. This includes approximately $50 million related to the completion of the KAPS project and $45 million to $55 million related to a Pipestone expansion project that is progressing but is currently unsanctioned.

and excluding capitalized interest. This includes approximately related to the completion of the KAPS project and to related to a expansion project that is progressing but is currently unsanctioned. Maintenance capital expenditures are expected to range between $75 million and $85 million and includes approximately $40 million related to turnarounds at the Rimbey and Pipestone gas plants. Substantially all of the costs related to the maintenance turnaround at the Pipestone gas plant will be recovered in 2023.

and and includes approximately related to turnarounds at the and gas plants. Substantially all of the costs related to the maintenance turnaround at the gas plant will be recovered in 2023. Cash tax expense is expected to range between $10 million and $25 million .

and . 2023 planned turnarounds and outages:



Asset Duration Timing Wapiti Gas Plant outage 10 days Q2 2023 Rimbey Gas Plant turnaround 3 weeks Q2 2023 Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Fractionation Unit 2 outage 1 week Q2 2023 Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Fractionation Unit 1 turnaround 2 weeks Q3 2023 Pipestone Gas Plant turnaround 2 weeks Q3 2023



__________________________ 1 Keyera uses certain non-GAAP and other financial measures such as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, funds from operations, distributable cash flow, distributable cash flow per share, payout ratio, realized margin and return on invested capital. Since these measures are not standard measures under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. For a reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, refer to the section of this news release titled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures". For the assumptions associated with the realized margin guidance for the Marketing segment, refer to the section titled "Segmented Results of Operations: Marketing" of Management's Discussion and Analysis. 2 Ratio is calculated in accordance with the covenant test calculations related to the company's credit facility and senior note agreements and excludes hybrid notes. 3 Realized margin is not a standard measure under GAAP and excludes the effect of $43 million in non-cash gains from commodity-related risk management contracts. See the section of this news release titled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures".

Summary of Key Measures Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings 123,389 69,800 410,189 234,220 Per share ($/share) – basic 0.56 0.32 1.86 1.06 Cash flow from operating activities 135,104 106,376 790,919 486,876 Funds from operations1 218,135 168,762 661,998 531,173 Distributable cash flow1 162,340 149,252 549,351 461,943 Per share ($/share)1 0.73 0.68 2.49 2.09 Dividends declared 106,091 106,091 318,273 318,273 Per share ($/share) 0.48 0.48 1.44 1.44 Payout ratio %1 65 % 71 % 58 % 69 % Adjusted EBITDA2 246,849 213,578 819,983 662,109 Gathering and Processing







Gross processing throughput3 (MMcf/d) 1,604 1,471 1,549 1,441 Net processing throughput3 (MMcf/d) 1,378 1,246 1,330 1,219 Liquids Infrastructure







Gross processing throughput4 (Mbbl/d) 167 110 178 136 Net processing throughput4 (Mbbl/d) 79 69 83 77 AEF iso-octane production volumes (Mbbl/d) 11 14 13 14 Marketing







Inventory value 379,102 334,857 379,102 334,857 Sales volumes (Bbl/d) 158,800 149,500 172,600 156,000









Acquisitions — — — 11,165 Growth capital expenditures 193,879 136,290 619,903 264,467 Maintenance capital expenditures 34,374 8,060 68,516 33,882 Total capital expenditures 228,253 144,350 688,419 309,514 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and diluted 221,023 221,023 221,023 221,023





As at September 30,





2022 2021 Long-term debt5



3,628,360 3,288,697 Credit facility



30,000 70,000 Working capital surplus6



(48,665) (147,058) Net debt



3,609,695 3,211,639 Common shares outstanding – end of period



221,023 221,023

Notes: 1 Funds from operations, distributable cash flow, distributable cash flow per share and payout ratio are not standard measures under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. For additional details regarding the composition of these measures, how management utilizes them, and for a reconciliation of funds from operations and distributable cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flow from operating activities, refer to the section of this news release titled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures". 2 Adjusted EBITDA is not a standard measure under GAAP and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. For additional details regarding the composition of this measure, how management utilizes it, and for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net earnings, refer to the section of this news release titled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures". 3 Includes gas volumes and the conversion of liquids volumes handled through the processing facilities to a gas volume equivalent. Net processing throughput refers to Keyera's share of raw gas processed at its processing facilities. 4 Fractionation throughput in the Liquids Infrastructure segment is the aggregation of volumes processed through the fractionators and the de-ethanizers at the Keyera and Dow Fort Saskatchewan facilities. 5 Long-term debt includes the total value of Keyera's hybrid notes which receive 50% equity treatment by Keyera's rating agencies. The hybrid notes are also excluded from Keyera's covenant test calculations related to the company's credit facility and senior note agreements. 6 Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities.



CEO's Message to Shareholders

Keyera delivered strong results, hitting key operational milestones, and delivering strong margins in the third quarter. We are well positioned to continue earning strong returns for shareholders by executing our strategy and supplying the energy the world needs. And we're positioning ourselves to participate profitably, in the energy transition.

Solid operational performance contributed to strong financial results. At Wapiti, volumes increased by 35 percent from last quarter to a record average throughput of 184 MMcf/d. This led to the Gathering & Processing segment delivering its best-ever quarterly realized margin. At Alberta EnviroFuels, we completed a successful six-week planned turnaround.

KAPS is now 90 percent complete and is anticipated to be operational at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Today, we provided a detailed cost update and outlined our path to completion. We've had a range of challenges, largely related to weather, which introduced additional costs. Looking ahead, we're focused on completing the project on time and adding new customer contracts. With KAPS in service, Keyera can provide Montney producers a complete, and much-needed, competitive alternative for gas processing and liquids transportation, fractionation, storage, distribution and marketing. Our fully integrated value chain allows us to better compete for volumes and provides more opportunity to earn returns at each step of the way.

KAPS provides a platform for future growth opportunities. These opportunities include a potential fractionation expansion in Fort Saskatchewan, and KAPS Zone 4, which would extend our reach to the BC border to collect volumes from northeast BC Montney producers. We will remain financially disciplined in making any final investment decisions and will ensure these projects meet our return criteria and have strong contractual underpinnings.

Longer-term, Keyera is positioned to play a meaningful role in the energy transition. We continue to reduce our emissions and have already achieved nearly half of our 2025 emissions intensity reduction target of 25 percent. In August, we announced that we are working with Canadian National Railway to evaluate a clean energy terminal as part of our collaborative Low Carbon Hub strategy in the Alberta Industrial Heartland. In another example of progress towards decarbonization, we have recently been awarded pore space for a potential sequestration hub north of Grande Prairie.

We continue to execute our strategy and deliver on the commitments we made at our Investor Day in March. These include:

Managing long-term business risk by demonstrating ESG leadership;

Filling available capacity and improving reliability to improve returns and increase the competitiveness of our business;

Growing our stable contracted cash flows through KAPS;

Maintaining a strong balance sheet; and lastly

Providing a differentiated platform for future growth by enhancing and extending our value chain.

Looking further ahead, energy security, energy demand growth and energy transition are all catalysts for long-term natural gas and natural gas liquids demand, supporting a strong future for Keyera and our basin.

On behalf of Keyera's board of directors and management team, I thank our employees, customers, shareholders, Indigenous peoples and other stakeholders for their continued support.

Dean Setoguchi

President and Chief Executive Officer

Keyera Corp.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This news release refers to certain financial and other measures that are not determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. Management believes that these supplemental measures facilitate the understanding of Keyera's results of operations, leverage, liquidity and financial position. These measures do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP and therefore, should not be considered in isolation, or used in substitution for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information on these non-GAAP and other financial measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for Keyera's historical non-GAAP financial measures, refer below and to Management's Discussion and Analysis available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Keyera's website at www.keyera.com .

Funds from Operations and Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF")

Funds from operations is defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital. This measure is used to assess the level of cash flow generated from operating activities excluding the effect of changes in non-cash working capital, as they are primarily the result of seasonal fluctuations in product inventories or other temporary changes. Funds from operations is also a valuable measure that allows investors to compare Keyera with other infrastructure companies within the oil and gas industry.

Distributable cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital, inventory write-downs, maintenance capital expenditures and lease payments, including the periodic costs related to prepaid leases. Distributable cash flow per share is defined as distributable cash flow divided by weighted average number of shares – basic. Distributable cash flow is used to assess the level of cash flow generated from ongoing operations and to evaluate the adequacy of internally generated cash flow to fund dividends.

The following is a reconciliation of funds from operations and distributable cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flow from operating activities:

Funds from Operations and Distributable Cash Flow For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flow from operating activities 135,104 106,376 790,919 486,876 Add (deduct):







Changes in non-cash working capital 83,031 62,386 (128,921) 44,297 Funds from operations 218,135 168,762 661,998 531,173 Maintenance capital (34,374) (8,060) (68,516) (33,882) Leases (11,230) (10,819) (32,691) (33,455) Prepaid lease asset (596) (631) (1,845) (1,893) Inventory write-down (9,595) — (9,595) — Distributable cash flow 162,340 149,252 549,351 461,943



Payout Ratio

Payout ratio is calculated as dividends declared to shareholders divided by distributable cash flow. This ratio is used to assess the sustainability of the company's dividend payment program.

Payout Ratio For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars, except %) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Distributable cash flow1 162,340 149,252 549,351 461,943 Dividends declared to shareholders 106,091 106,091 318,273 318,273 Payout ratio 65 % 71 % 58 % 69 %

1 Non-GAAP measure as defined above.



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is a measure showing earnings before finance costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before costs associated with non-cash items, including unrealized gains/losses on commodity-related contracts, net foreign currency gains/losses on U.S. debt and other, impairment expenses and any other non-cash items such as gains/losses on the disposal of property, plant and equipment. Management believes that these supplemental measures facilitate the understanding of Keyera's results from operations. In particular, these measures are used as an indication of earnings generated from operations after consideration of administrative and overhead costs.

The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net earnings:

EBITDA For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings 123,389 69,800 410,189 234,220 Add:







Finance costs 40,892 43,442 124,267 125,559 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses 68,645 68,667 172,634 201,121 Income tax expense 39,571 20,910 128,216 69,699 EBITDA 272,497 202,819 835,306 630,599 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity-related contracts (42,696) 1,749 (42,116) 36,778 Net foreign currency loss (gain) on U.S. debt and other 17,048 823 26,316 (2,152) Impairment expense — 8,187 — 17,681 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment — — 477 (20,797) Adjusted EBITDA 246,849 213,578 819,983 662,109



Realized Margin

Realized margin is defined as operating margin excluding unrealized gains and losses on commodity-related risk management contracts. Management believes that this supplemental measure facilitates the understanding of the financial results for the operating segments in the period without the effect of mark-to-market changes from risk management contracts related to future periods.

The following is a reconciliation of realized margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, operating margin:

Operating and Realized Margin (Loss) For the three months ended September 30, 2022 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 89,628 102,993 124,235 (72) 316,784 Unrealized gain on risk management contracts (562) (1,579) (40,555) — (42,696) Realized margin (loss) 89,066 101,414 83,680 (72) 274,088

Operating and Realized Margin (Loss) For the three months ended September 30, 2021 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 76,536 98,885 56,295 (424) 231,292 Unrealized (gain) loss on risk management contracts (300) (545) 2,594 — 1,749 Realized margin (loss) 76,236 98,340 58,889 (424) 233,041

Operating and Realized Margin (Loss) For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 254,883 307,337 386,680 (928) 947,972 Unrealized gain on risk management contracts (948) (3,178) (37,990) — (42,116) Realized margin (loss) 253,935 304,159 348,690 (928) 905,856

Operating and Realized Margin (Loss) For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 241,356 299,282 161,952 (1,365) 701,225 Unrealized loss (gain) on risk management contracts 38 (266) 37,006 — 36,778 Realized margin (loss) 241,394 299,016 198,958 (1,365) 738,003



