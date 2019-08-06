Keyera Appoints Blair Goertzen to its Board of Directors

CALGARY, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Blair Goertzen to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Goertzen has over 30 years of industry experience, both domestically and worldwide. Most recently, Mr. Goertzen served as President & Chief Executive Officer of Enerflex Ltd. He has also held senior leadership roles with IPEC Ltd., Precision Drilling and Enserv Corporation. Mr. Goertzen has previously served on the Board of Directors of various public and private companies, including Enerflex Ltd., Zedcor Energy Inc., and IPEC Ltd.

"We are pleased to welcome Blair to Keyera's Board," said Jim Bertram, Chair of Keyera's Board of Directors. "His extensive industry knowledge and strategic perspective will be a great asset to Keyera and our Board."

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based midstream business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering midstream energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information

