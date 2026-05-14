Keyera Announces Retirement of Directors and Voting Results from Annual Meeting

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced today the retirement of Mr. Thomas O'Connor and Mrs. Gianna Manes as directors effective May 14, 2026. Keyera also announced today the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 14, 2026. Each of the matters voted on at the Meeting are described in greater detail in Keyera's Management Information Circular dated March 26, 2026 (the "Information Circular").

Retirement of Directors

Thomas O'Connor and Mrs. Gianna Manes did not stand for re-election at the Meeting and retired as directors effective May 14, 2026.

Mr. O'Connor was appointed to the board of directors (the "Board") in January 2014 and served as a member of the Audit Committee and Health, Safety and Environment Committee. Mrs. Manes was appointed to the Board in May 2017 and has served as chair of the Human Resources Committee since May 2022.

"On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Mr. O'Connor and Mrs. Manes for their dedication and significant contributions to the company and the Board. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors," said Jim Bertram, Board Chair.

Voting Results

All nominees listed in the Information Circular were elected as directors of Keyera to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The results of the votes are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld

Number % Number % Jim Bertram 135,217,084 83.30 % 27,100,284 16.70 % Isabelle Brassard 161,938,685 99.77 % 378,683 0.23 % Michael Crothers 160,536,778 98.90 % 1,780,590 1.10 % Blair Goertzen 160,203,045 98.70 % 2,114,323 1.30 % T. Tim Kitchen 160,828,321 99.08 % 1,489,047 0.92 % Bob Pritchard 162,002,423 99.81 % 314,945 0.19 % Charlene Ripley 152,804,975 94.14 % 9,512,393 5.86 % Dean Setoguchi 162,014,833 99.81 % 302,535 0.19 % Janet Woodruff 145,282,094 89.50 % 17,035,274 10.50 % Renee Zemljak 162,150,850 99.90 % 166,518 0.10 %

All other resolutions at the Meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the appointment of auditors, reconfirmation and approval of Keyera's Shareholder Rights Plan, and the approach to executive compensation. The resolution approving Keyera's approach to executive compensation as detailed in the Information Circular, was approved with 96.53% of votes in favour. All voting results will be posted under Keyera's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage, and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Dan Cuthbertson, General Manager, Investor Relations

Tyler Monzingo, Senior Specialist, Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 403.205.7670

Toll free: 888.699.4853

SOURCE Keyera Corp.