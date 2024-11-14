Keyera Announces 2024 Third Quarter Results, Reaffirms 2024 Guidance

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced its 2024 third quarter financial results today, the highlights of which are included in this news release. To view Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "MD&A") and financial statements, visit either Keyera's website or its filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

"Disciplined execution of our strategy continues to drive strong performance across all three of our business segments," said Dean Setoguchi, President and CEO. "We are leveraging the full potential of our integrated platform to drive capital-efficient growth, further increasing our competitiveness. At the same time, our financial strength and flexibility continue to position us well to allocate capital to the most value-accretive opportunities for shareholders."

Third Quarter Highlights

Financial Results – Net earnings were $185 million (Q3 2023 – $78 million ), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization 1 ("adjusted EBITDA") were $322 million (Q3 2023 – $288 million ), and distributable cash flow 1 ("DCF") was $195 million (Q3 2023 – $186 million ). These increases were mostly driven by higher year-over-year contributions from all three business segments.

– Net earnings were (Q3 2023 – ), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") were (Q3 2023 – ), and distributable cash flow ("DCF") was (Q3 2023 – ). These increases were mostly driven by higher year-over-year contributions from all three business segments. Continued Growth of High-Quality Cash Flow – The Gathering & Processing ("G&P") segment delivered realized margin 1 of $99 million (Q3 2023 – $94 million ). The year-over-year growth was supported by near-record quarterly volumes in the North region, even with a turnaround at the Wapiti gas plant. The Liquids Infrastructure segment delivered realized margin 1 of $135 million (Q3 2023 – $128 million ). The year-over-year increase was mostly attributable to higher contributions from KAPS and an increase in contracted volumes at the Keyera Fort Saskatchewan ("KFS") complex for storage and condensate services.

– The Gathering & Processing ("G&P") segment delivered realized margin of (Q3 2023 – ). The year-over-year growth was supported by near-record quarterly volumes in the North region, even with a turnaround at the Wapiti gas plant. The Liquids Infrastructure segment delivered realized margin of (Q3 2023 – ). The year-over-year increase was mostly attributable to higher contributions from KAPS and an increase in contracted volumes at the Keyera Fort Saskatchewan ("KFS") complex for storage and condensate services. Marketing Segment Continues to Deliver – The Marketing Segment contributed a realized margin 1 of $135 million (Q3 2023 – $100 million ). The year-over-year increase was driven by higher propane, condensate and iso-octane sales volumes.

– The Marketing Segment contributed a realized margin of (Q3 2023 – ). The year-over-year increase was driven by higher propane, condensate and iso-octane sales volumes. Strong Financial Position – The company ended the quarter with net debt to adjusted EBITDA 2 at 1.9 times, below the targeted range of 2.5 to 3.0 times and the company remains well positioned to pursue and equity self-fund opportunities that will enhance shareholder value.

– The company ended the quarter with net debt to adjusted EBITDA at 1.9 times, below the targeted range of 2.5 to 3.0 times and the company remains well positioned to pursue and equity self-fund opportunities that will enhance shareholder value. Adding Fractionation Capacity – Demand for fractionation in Western Canada remains strong. At Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Fractionation Unit II ("KFS Frac II"), the company is ordering long lead items for a debottleneck project to add 8,000 barrels per day of capacity. In addition, the company continues to advance customer contracting and engineering on the new 47,000 barrel per day Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Fractionation Unit III ("KFS Frac III"). Together, these projects will increase Keyera's fractionation capacity by about 60%, from approximately 98,000 barrels per day (net) today, to approximately 155,000 barrels per day (net), further strengthening Keyera's integrated value chain.

– Demand for fractionation in remains strong. At Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Fractionation Unit II ("KFS Frac II"), the company is ordering long lead items for a debottleneck project to add 8,000 barrels per day of capacity. In addition, the company continues to advance customer contracting and engineering on the new 47,000 barrel per day Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Fractionation Unit III ("KFS Frac III"). Together, these projects will increase Keyera's fractionation capacity by about 60%, from approximately 98,000 barrels per day (net) today, to approximately 155,000 barrels per day (net), further strengthening Keyera's integrated value chain. Normal Course Issuer Bid – Keyera plans to file a notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") with the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). Keyera remains committed to allocating capital in a manner that will drive the highest value for shareholders. Decisions regarding the amount and timing of future purchases of common shares will be based on market conditions, share price and other factors. The NCIB is subject to the approval of the TSX.

Reaffirming 2024 Guidance

Marketing segment realized margin 1 for 2024 is expected to remain between $450 million and $480 million .

for 2024 is expected to remain between and . Growth capital expenditures are expected to reach the upper end of the previously guided range of $80 million to $100 million . This includes capital for advancing the KFS Frac II debottleneck project and optimization work at the Brazeau River gas plant. It also includes accelerated investments in new tie-in points at Wapiti to support new customer volumes which will also flow onto KAPS and the rest of Keyera's integrated system.

to . This includes capital for advancing the KFS Frac II debottleneck project and optimization work at the Brazeau River gas plant. It also includes accelerated investments in new tie-in points at Wapiti to support new customer volumes which will also flow onto KAPS and the rest of Keyera's integrated system. Maintenance capital expenditures are expected to remain within the range of $120 million and $140 million .

and . Cash tax expense is expected to remain in the range of $90 million to $100 million .

Upcoming 2025 Guidance Disclosures

Keyera will be providing 2025 guidance on December 10, 2024 .

Maintenance Schedule

2024 Planned Turnarounds and Outages Alberta EnviroFuels outage (Complete) 6 weeks Q2 2024 Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Fractionation Unit 1 outage (Complete) 5 days Q2 2024 Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Fractionation Unit 2 outage (Complete) 5 days Q2 2024 Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Fractionation Unit 1 outage (Complete) 5 days Q3 2024 Strachan Gas Plant turnaround (Complete) 3 weeks Q3 2024 Wapiti Gas Plant turnaround (Complete) 4 weeks Q3/Q4 2024

Summary of Key Measures Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings 184,631 78,112 397,722 374,840 Per share ($/share) – basic 0.81 0.34 1.74 1.64 Cash flow from operating activities 278,461 197,422 949,357 744,747 Funds from operations1 260,238 237,704 735,164 736,850 Distributable cash flow1 195,109 186,335 602,613 621,059 Per share ($/share)1 0.85 0.81 2.63 2.71 Dividends declared 119,160 114,577 348,313 334,564 Per share ($/share) 0.52 0.50 1.52 1.46 Payout ratio %1 61 % 61 % 58 % 54 % Adjusted EBITDA1 322,244 287,560 962,543 872,530 Operating margin 425,526 283,903 1,078,306 987,152 Realized margin1 369,319 321,519 1,095,678 994,700 Gathering and Processing







Operating margin 99,114 90,950 304,766 277,579 Realized margin1 99,152 93,811 305,415 278,547 Gross processing throughput3 (MMcf/d) 1,415 1,580 1,503 1,576 Net processing throughput3 (MMcf/d) 1,259 1,349 1,305 1,346 Liquids Infrastructure







Operating margin 135,677 123,623 402,726 358,334 Realized margin1 135,374 128,051 405,014 365,944 Gross processing throughput4 (Mbbl/d) 150 168 172 178 Net processing throughput4 (Mbbl/d) 85 98 95 97 AEF iso-octane production volumes (Mbbl/d) 14 14 12 14 Marketing







Operating margin 190,799 69,387 370,865 351,400 Realized margin1 134,857 99,714 385,300 350,370 Inventory value 279,232 268,801 279,232 268,801 Sales volumes (Bbl/d) 215,300 167,600 195,500 178,200 Acquisitions — — — 366,537 Growth capital expenditures 30,220 48,975 67,405 182,056 Maintenance capital expenditures 51,667 38,717 91,905 79,752 Total capital expenditures 81,887 87,692 159,310 628,345 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and diluted 229,153 229,153 229,153 229,153 As at September 30,



2024 2023 Long-term debt5



3,682,870 3,434,190 Credit facility



20,000 490,000 Working capital surplus (current assets less current liabilities) (236,283) (129,203) Net debt



3,466,587 3,794,987 Common shares outstanding – end of period



229,153 229,153

CEO's Message to Shareholders

Strategically positioned to benefit from basin growth. Over the past several years, we have invested significantly to build a fully integrated natural gas liquids value chain from the Montney and Duvernay to our core liquids infrastructure assets in Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan. This has enhanced the service offerings and value we can bring to our customers while making Keyera more competitive. Within our G&P segment, we continue to reach new throughput records at our North region gas plants which serve the prolific Montney and Duvernay fairways. Our Liquids Infrastructure segment continues to grow steadily with the ramp up of KAPS and rising demand for fractionation, condensate handling and other ancillary services. With the basin poised to grow, Keyera remains well positioned to keep adding value for customers while increasing its high quality, fee-for-service cash flow.

Financial strength and flexibility. Keyera is in the enviable position of having the strongest balance sheet amongst our peers. This gives us tremendous flexibility to deploy capital in a manner that is the most value accretive for shareholders. We recently raised the dividend, and today, announced that we plan to file a notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid. We will continue to balance additional cash returns to shareholders with capital efficient growth investments to further strengthen our value chain.

Capital-efficient margin growth. Given the projected volume growth in the basin, we expect to continue to fill available capacity across our integrated system including at our gas plants, KAPS, and our industry leading Fort Saskatchewan Condensate System. This will allow us to continue to grow margins with modest incremental capital. In addition, we continue to advance several capital efficient growth projects including KAPS Zone 4, KFS Frac II debottleneck, and KFS Frac III to name a few. These projects can all be equity self-funded.

Marketing segment is a unique competitive advantage. Our Marketing business enables us to efficiently connect our customers to the highest-value markets, thereby enhancing their netbacks. This segment is a natural extension of our integrated platform, providing us the opportunity to consistently produce higher than average corporate returns on invested capital relative to our peers. The cash flow generated from this segment is reinvested in our fee-for-service business, accelerating growth in high-quality, long-term contracted cash flows.

Basin growth fundamentals remain strong. Western Canada production continues to grow. This trend is supported by the continued filling of the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion, the start-up of LNG Canada, a growing Petrochemical industry, and increasing LPG exports off the West Coast of Canada. As an essential infrastructure service provider, Keyera will continue to play an integral role in enabling basin volume growth by leveraging our integrated platform.

On behalf of Keyera, I want to thank our employees, customers, shareholders, Indigenous rights holders, and other stakeholders for their continued support.

Dean Setoguchi

President and CEO

Keyera Corp.

Notes: 1 Keyera uses certain non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and other financial measures such as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, funds from operations, distributable cash flow, distributable cash flow per share, payout ratio, realized margin, return on invested capital ("ROIC") and compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") for adjusted EBITDA holding Marketing constant. Since these measures are not standard measures under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. For additional information, and where applicable, for a reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, refer to the section of this news release titled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures". For the assumptions associated with the 2024 realized margin guidance for the Marketing segment, refer to the section titled "Segmented Results of Operations: Marketing – Market Commentary" of Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2024. 2 Ratio is calculated in accordance with the covenant test calculations related to the company's credit facility and senior note agreements and excludes hybrid notes. 3 Includes gas volumes and the conversion of liquids volumes handled through the processing facilities to a gas volume equivalent. Net processing throughput refers to Keyera's share of raw gas processed at its processing facilities. 4 Fractionation throughput in the Liquids Infrastructure segment is the aggregation of volumes processed through the fractionators and the de-ethanizers at the Keyera and Dow Fort Saskatchewan facilities. 5 Long-term debt includes the total value of Keyera's hybrid notes which receive 50% equity treatment by Keyera's rating agencies. The hybrid notes are also excluded from Keyera's covenant test calculations related to the company's credit facility and senior note agreements.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage, and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This news release refers to certain financial and other measures that are not determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Measures such as funds from operations, distributable cash flow, distributable cash flow per share, payout ratio, realized margin, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not standard measures under GAAP or are supplementary financial measures, and as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. Management believes that these non-GAAP and other financial measures facilitate the understanding of Keyera's results of operations, leverage, liquidity and financial position. These measures do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP and therefore, should not be considered in isolation, or used in substitution for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information on these non-GAAP and other financial measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for Keyera's historical non-GAAP financial measures, refer below and to Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the period ended September 30, 2024, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Keyera's website at www.keyera.com. Specifically, refer to the sections of the MD&A titled, "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures", "Forward-Looking Statements", "Segmented Results of Operations", "Dividends: Funds from Operations, Distributable Cash Flow and Payout Ratio" and "EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA".

Funds from Operations and Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF")

Funds from operations is defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital. This measure is used to assess the level of cash flow generated from operating activities excluding the effect of changes in non-cash working capital, as they are primarily the result of seasonal fluctuations in product inventories or other temporary changes. Funds from operations is also a valuable measure that allows investors to compare Keyera with other infrastructure companies within the oil and gas industry.

Distributable cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital, inventory write-downs, maintenance capital expenditures and lease payments, including the periodic costs related to prepaid leases. Distributable cash flow per share is defined as distributable cash flow divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic. Distributable cash flow is used to assess the level of cash flow generated from ongoing operations and to evaluate the adequacy of internally generated cash flow to fund dividends.

The following is a reconciliation of funds from operations and distributable cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flow from operating activities:

Funds from Operations and Distributable Cash Flow Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flow from operating activities 278,461 197,422 949,357 744,747 Add (deduct):







Changes in non-cash working capital (18,223) 40,282 (214,193) (7,897) Funds from operations 260,238 237,704 735,164 736,850 Maintenance capital (51,667) (38,717) (91,905) (79,752) Leases (12,867) (12,057) (38,861) (34,254) Prepaid lease asset (595) (595) (1,785) (1,785) Distributable cash flow 195,109 186,335 602,613 621,059

Payout Ratio

Payout ratio is calculated as dividends declared to shareholders divided by distributable cash flow. This ratio is used to assess the sustainability of the company's dividend payment program.

Payout Ratio Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars, except %) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Distributable cash flow1 195,109 186,335 602,613 621,059 Dividends declared to shareholders 119,160 114,577 348,313 334,564 Payout ratio 61 % 61 % 58 % 54 %

1 Non-GAAP measure as defined above.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is a measure showing earnings before finance costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before costs associated with non-cash items, including unrealized gains and losses on commodity-related contracts, net foreign currency gains and losses on U.S. debt and other, impairment expenses and any other non-cash items such as gains and losses on the disposal of property, plant and equipment. Management believes that these supplemental measures facilitate the understanding of Keyera's results from operations. In particular these measures are used as an indication of earnings generated from operations after consideration of administrative and overhead costs.

The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net earnings:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings 184,631 78,112 397,722 374,840 Add (deduct):







Finance costs 53,990 57,982 164,592 146,849 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses 87,731 84,548 262,530 232,946 Income tax expense 54,735 24,677 119,498 112,286 EBITDA 381,087 245,319 944,342 866,921 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity-related contracts (56,207) 37,616 17,372 7,548 Net foreign currency (gain) loss on U.S. debt and other (5,327) 1,284 (1,691) (5,280) Impairment expense 2,691 3,341 2,691 3,341 Net gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment — — (171) — Adjusted EBITDA 322,244 287,560 962,543 872,530

Realized Margin

Realized margin is defined as operating margin excluding unrealized gains and losses on commodity-related risk management contracts. Management believes that this supplemental measure facilitates the understanding of the financial results for the operating segments in the period without the effect of mark-to-market changes from risk management contracts related to future periods.

The following is a reconciliation of realized margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, operating margin:

Operating Margin and Realized Margin Three months ended September 30, 2024 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 99,114 135,677 190,799 (64) 425,526 Unrealized loss (gain) on risk management contracts 38 (303) (55,942) — (56,207) Realized margin (loss) 99,152 135,374 134,857 (64) 369,319

Operating Margin and Realized Margin Three months ended September 30, 2023 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 90,950 123,623 69,387 (57) 283,903 Unrealized loss on risk management contracts 2,861 4,428 30,327 — 37,616 Realized margin (loss) 93,811 128,051 99,714 (57) 321,519

Operating Margin and Realized Margin Nine months ended September 30, 2024 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other Total Operating margin (loss) 304,766 402,726 370,865 (51) 1,078,306 Unrealized loss on risk management contracts 649 2,288 14,435 — 17,372 Realized margin (loss) 305,415 405,014 385,300 (51) 1,095,678

Operating Margin and Realized Margin Nine months ended September 30, 2023 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other Total Operating margin (loss) 277,579 358,334 351,400 (161) 987,152 Unrealized loss (gain) on risk management contracts 968 7,610 (1,030) — 7,548 Realized margin (loss) 278,547 365,944 350,370 (161) 994,700

Compound Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") for Adjusted EBITDA holding Marketing constant

(previously CAGR for Adjusted EBITDA from the Fee-for-Service Business)

CAGR is calculated as follows:

















1



















Number of Years







CAGR =



End of the period*











-1









Beginning of the period*

















* Utilizes beginning and end of period adjusted EBITDA as defined below.

CAGR for adjusted EBITDA holding Marketing constant is intended to provide information on a forward-looking basis. This calculation utilizes beginning and end of period adjusted EBITDA, which includes the following components and assumptions: i) forecasted realized margin for the Gathering and Processing and Liquids Infrastructure segments, ii) realized margin for the Marketing segment, which is held at a value within the expected annual base realized margin (between $310 million and $350 million), and iii) adjustments for total forecasted general and administrative, and long-term incentive plan expenses.

