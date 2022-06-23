Ketel One Vodka partners with Food Banks Canada to encourage Canadians to do more good everyday

Ketel One introduces new campaign, Doing Good Tastes Marvellous, to fight against food insecurity in support of Food Banks Canada

TORONTO , June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - This year, Ketel One Vodka is making a positive change in communities across Canada by partnering with Food Banks Canada in the fight against food insecurity. The partnership aims to raise awareness around the issue of food insecurity across the country and educate Canadians that their support is not only necessary during peak holiday seasons, but at every point of the year, as the demand for food across Canada is growing.

Between the months of April to June and October to December 2022, Ketel One will donate the equivalent of one meal to Food Banks Canada for every Ketel One bottle (barring 375ml) purchased in participating retail outlets in the provinces of Ontario, B.C., Quebec and Manitoba. Ketel One will also donate the equivalent of one meal for every Ketel One cocktail sold at participating Kelsey's Original Roadhouse locations between April 2022 and March 2023. Through both of these initiatives, Ketel One is committed to donating, at minimum, the equivalent of 300,000 meals to Food Banks Canada.

"Food insecurity is at an all-time high in Canada," said Claudia Galella, Director, Corporate Partnerships and Development at Food Banks Canada. "The need for food bank donations is often overlooked outside of the holiday seasons, making Ketel One's Spring and Fall initiatives that much more important and appreciated."

Not only is Ketel One committed to supporting Food Banks Canada's vision of a Canada where no one goes hungry, Ketel One also strongly believes in the importance of reducing food waste and educating Canadians on the simple ways they can play a role in this. This year, Ketel One is partnering with Carleigh Bodrug who is a New York Times best-selling cookbook author and creator of the popular plant-based and low-waste recipe Instagram channel PlantYou , to help educate Canadians on creative ways to make their cocktails and food recipes more sustainable while reducing food waste.

"I'm honoured to be working with Ketel One on such an impactful initiative. Since starting PlantYou, it's been so important to me to show people how to make better use of their ingredients to raise awareness about food waste and help to cut back on it," said Bodrug. "I'm excited to lend my platform to drive more awareness around the sustainable yet delicious ways you can do more good every day using food scraps."

Bodrug and Ketel One will work together to create simple low-waste recipes that show her followers how to extend the life of their food scraps while making delicious plant-based meals and cocktails using food scraps and Ketel One vodka. In addition, the Ketel One will also donate the equivalent of one meal (up to 10,000 meals) to Food Banks Canada for every re-share of Bodrug's Ketel One recipe on Instagram in the hopes of raising more awareness amongst Canadians on the issue of food waste, and teaching them simple ways to be more mindful in the kitchen.

"Ketel One is family made by people who believe deeply in making things better and leaving the world a better place, and we hope our efforts will leave a positive impact on our communities," said Mark Phillips, Director of Marketing, Diageo Canada. "By working with Food Banks Canada and Carleigh Bodrug, we hope to inspire meaningful conversations to help raise awareness about food insecurity and food waste."

Ketel One is at the forefront of Diageo's 10-year action plan, Society 2030: Spirit of Progress , to create a more inclusive and sustainable world. The Doing Good Tastes Marvellous campaign combines its various community-based projects, such as its Hive Collective program and its partnership with Food Banks Canada, into one broader initiative to create greater impact.

When experimenting with your own mixology skills, Ketel One Vodka reminds you to drink responsibly.

About Ketel One Vodka

Ketel One Family-Made Vodka is a vodka rooted in authenticity, crafted honoring tradition and sophisticated in taste. Ketel One Vodka is produced in Schiedam, Holland by the Nolet Family, who has been distilling fine spirits for 329 years. Ketel One is crafted using the highest quality ingredients such as 100% non-GMO grain. The super-premium vodka is crafted from small batches using traditional copper pot stills, including the original copper Pot Still #1 after which Ketel One is named, together with modern distillation techniques.

In 2008, the Nolet Group and Diageo announced that they had completed a transaction to form a new 50/50 company called Ketel One Worldwide B.V. to own the perpetual exclusive global rights to sell, market and distribute Ketel One® Vodka, Ketel One Citroen® flavored vodka and Ketel One Oranje® flavored vodka. The Ketel One brand is owned by Double Eagle Brands B.V.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com .

Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.



About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 3,000 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who – last year – made 1.3 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our 2021 HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $70 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit http://www.foodbankscanada.ca/ to learn more.

