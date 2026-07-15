KEO Capital Launches Operations in Canada to Expand Access to Working Capital for Canadian Businesses

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - KEO Capital ("KEO Capital" or the "Company"), today announced the establishment of its Canadian subsidiary and operations through Workeo Canada, expanding its B2B payment and financing solution, following the signing of a revolving senior loan facility of up to $50 million with a leading Canadian bank.

Global fintech KEO Capital is establishing a long-term presence in Canada with a dedicated local leadership team headquartered in Toronto to help Canadian businesses expand access to working capital through its blockchain-powered B2B payment and financing platform.

KEO Capital's B2B supply-chain fintech operations enable businesses to access working capital, pay suppliers, anticipate receivables from suppliers, and manage payments within one digital ecosystem, ultimately helping buyers improve cash flow while enabling suppliers to receive payments faster.

Building on its operations in Latin America since 2020, KEO Capital is establishing a long-term presence in Canada with a dedicated local leadership team.

"Launching KEO Capital's operations in Canada marks an important milestone in the roll-out of our Workeo platform. Establishing a foothold in such an important, dynamic, and significant market enables us to provide local-currency payment solutions to help more businesses improve cash flow, strengthen supplier relationships, and manage payments. As we grow our Canadian team and work alongside our Canadian customers, their insights will strengthen the Workeo platform," said KEO Capital CEO, Roberto Marchiori.

Improving Cash Flow and Reducing Payment Friction Across the Supply Chain

Suppliers often wait 30, 60 or even 90 days to receive payment, while buyers face pressure to manage payable obligations and maintain strong supplier relationships.

Through KEO Capital's core solution, Workeo, businesses can apply for financing and, once approved, access a revolving credit facility that enables them to extend payment terms for supplier invoices and operating expenses within the platform. This gives buyers greater financial flexibility while helping suppliers gain faster access to receivables and improve their working capital cycle.

Powered by KEO Capital's financial technology infrastructure, Workeo uses blockchain technology to support secure, transparent and instant B2B payment execution across local transactions.

Core Benefits of KEO Capital's Workeo platform:

One platform connecting buyers and suppliers with faster access to funds and working capital

Flexible payment terms tailored to enhance B2B relationship and financial needs

Blockchain technology to support secure and transparent transactions

Local payment capabilities

Workeo offers financing solutions for mid-market and enterprise businesses across sectors, including manufacturing, construction, logistics, wholesale distribution, professional services, multi-location retail and healthcare.

KEO Capital Canada's services are available in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Atlantic provinces. Service availability may vary by province and is subject to applicable regulatory requirements. Services are not currently offered in Quebec or Saskatchewan.

Contacts:

Public Relations: Victoria Kirk, Verified Communications, 416-558-4507, [email protected]

Investor Relations: Roberto Marchiori, CEO & CFO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR

+46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: [email protected]

About KEO Capital

KEO Capital AB (publ) (previously Maha Capital AB) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. KEO Capital operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables. In addition, KEO Capital holds a 24 percent indirect equity stake in the Venezuelan oil company PetroUrdaneta and has entered into a binding agreement to increase its indirect interest to 40 percent. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker to be changed from MAHA-A to KEOC). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.investors.keocapital.com and www.keocapital.com

SOURCE KEO Capital