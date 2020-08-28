Kensington Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Kensington Capital Partners Limited, today announced that Suganya Tharmalingam, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer departed the Company effective August 12, 2020, in order to pursue other opportunities.

Tom Kennedy, Chairman, said, "Suganya has been a member of the management team and has led our finance and accounting functions for the last six years. We thank Suganya for her service to Kensington and wish her continued success in her future endeavors."

Kensington has appointed Martin Kent as interim CFO.

About Kensington

Kensington is a leading independent Canadian investor in alternative assets. Founded in 1996, and with over $1.5 billion invested in private equity, venture capital, and alternative assets. Kensington's active management approach and relationship-based business has generated top quartile returns for investors. For more information about Kensington, please visit https://www.kcpl.ca.

