Kenorland Minerals Ltd. Lists on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Under the Symbol 3WQ0

VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol 3WQ0.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the largest exchange in Germany and one of the largest in the world in terms of trading volume and market capitalization. The listing will provide Kenorland with access to a broader investment audience in Germany and Europe as well as add to its liquidity. The Company is currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada.

Zach Flood, President and CEO, commented, "We're very excited to be listed on the FSE. With a commitment to building shareholder value, Kenorland will continue to grow its awareness in the European market which has a knowledgeable investor base that is traditionally very active in the junior resource sector."

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd (TSX.V KLD) is a mineral exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Kenorland's focus is early to advanced stage exploration in North America. The Company currently holds three projects where work is being completed under an earn-in agreement from third parties. The Frotet and Chicobi Projects, which are both located in Quebec, Canada, are optioned to Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. and the Chebistuan Project, also located in Quebec, is optioned to Newmont Corporation. The Company also owns 100% of the advanced stage Tanacross porphyry Cu-Au project as well as an option to earn up to 70% from Newmont Corporation on the Healy Project, both located in Alaska, USA.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. Zach Flood President and CEO Tel: +1 604 363 1779 [email protected] Kenorland Minerals Ltd. Francis MacDonald Executive Vice President, Exploration Tel: +1 778 322 8705 [email protected]

SOURCE Kenorland Minerals Ltd.