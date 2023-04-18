Kenora District Services Board's Northwest EMS offers education cost recovery for Primary Care Paramedics

KENORA, ON, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Are you a 2023 Paramedic School Graduate? The Kenora District Services Board's (KDSB) Northwest EMS is offering an education cost recovery program for new Northwest EMS recruits.

The education cost recovery program offers up to $4,000 back per year for two years to assist in the repayment of tuition, fees, books, and supplies.

If you are a 2023 Paramedic School Graduate, apply today by visiting https://kdsb.on.ca/join-our-team/ . Positions are open across the District of Kenora with the opportunity to work up to full-time hours.

Following onboarding and hiring with KDSB's Northwest EMS, and the successful completion of 2,080 hours, a recovery of $4,000.00 will be applied. This can be stacked up to two times, which equates for a total of $8,000.00 after the completion of 4,160 hours.

For more information or questions? Please contact Superintendent of Training, Andy Trudgen at (807) 216-6326 or [email protected] .

