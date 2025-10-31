Kelowna, British Columbia designated as Canada's first UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy

KELOWNA, BC, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The City of Kelowna, together with Westbank First Nation and the Canadian Commission for UNESCO, is proud to announce that Kelowna has been designated a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

Kelowna is Canada's first city to receive this designation in the creative field of gastronomy, joining other cities in North America such as San Antonio(Texas, USA) and Mérida (Mexico).

"Kelowna is honoured to be the first city in Canada designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy," said Mayor Tom Dyas. "This recognition confirms what those in the Okanagan Valley have known for decades -- Kelowna is a world-class centre for agriculture, culinary arts, and beverages. These industries boost our vibrant local scene, strengthen our economy, and inspire others across the country. It is yet another reason for visitors to come to Kelowna, experience all our region has to offer, and sample the flavours of the Okanagan Valley for themselves."

"Situated within the traditional territory of the syilx people, Kelowna is an agriculturally diverse region. The traditional foods and medicines within our territory reflect a deep connection and shared responsibility to the land and the water," said Chief Robert Louie, Westbank First Nation. "Joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network is an opportunity for the City of Kelowna to uphold this shared responsibility on a global scale by prioritizing protection of traditional foods, medicines, lands, and waters for generations to come."

"This designation honors Kelowna's commitment to harnessing the creative field of gastronomy as a powerful driver of sustainable local development. We anticipate this recognition will elevate current initiatives and further ignite collaborative action. Crucially, joint efforts will be guided by the knowledge of the syilx people regarding the stewardship of lands and waters, and drive the development of equitable food systems and sustainable tourism that delivers shared economic benefits to the community. We enthusiastically welcome Kelowna into the network, where they will collaborate with their fellow UNESCO Creative Cities both in Canada and internationally" said David Schimpky, Director of Secretariat, Canadian Commission for UNESCO. Gastronomy is foundational to Kelowna's economy, attracting over 2 million visitors each year and generating $1.17 billion in tourism revenue. The city is home to more than 500 restaurants, contributing $394 million annually. Local agriculture occupies over half of Kelowna's land, adds $3.6 billion to the economy, and supports nearly 5,000 jobs.

Kelowna's application for the UNESCO designation earlier this year was a collaborative effort supported by the City of Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, Tourism Kelowna and Okanagan College, with input from a wide range of industry professionals and community members, including growers, producers, chefs, business owners, not-for-profit organizations and technology companies.

As a Canada's first and only UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, Kelowna can anticipate new opportunities related to:

Enhanced Global Recognition : The designation will attract national and international media attention, inspiring new culinary festivals and development projects.

: The designation will attract national and international media attention, inspiring new culinary festivals and development projects. Economic Growth : It will serve as a quality-of-life talking point for recruiting businesses and talented professionals.

: It will serve as a quality-of-life talking point for recruiting businesses and talented professionals. Cultural Preservation : The status helps preserve and promote traditional syilx culinary practices and ingredients and Indigenous foods and food practices.

: The status helps preserve and promote traditional syilx culinary practices and ingredients and Indigenous foods and food practices. Cultural Exchange : Partnerships with other UNESCO Creative Cities will foster international collaboration and knowledge sharing between Kelowna and communities around the world.

: Partnerships with other UNESCO Creative Cities will foster international collaboration and knowledge sharing between Kelowna and communities around the world. Sustainable Development : The designation aligns with the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals, promoting a resilient food system and economy.

: The designation aligns with the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals, promoting a resilient food system and economy. Community Pride: It generates a shared sense of gastronomic identity around food, wine, craft beverages, festivals, events, and markets.

Over the coming months, Kelowna will establish a working committee to support the implementation of the designation and the development of a multi-year action plan. This group will include representatives from local private, public and non-profit organizations associated with gastronomy and food production.

About the UNESCO Creative Cities Network

Created in 2004, UNESCO's Creative Cities Network is organized into eight fields, including architecture, crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts, and music. Kelowna is the fifth city in Canada to join the network. The others are Quebec City (literature), Montreal (design), Toronto (media arts) and London (music).

About the Canadian Commission for UNESCO

The Canadian Commission for UNESCO (CCUNESCO) serves as a bridge between Canadians and the vital work of UNESCO--the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Through its networks and partners, the Commission promotes UNESCO's values, priorities and programs in Canada and brings the voices of Canadian experts to the international stage. Its activities are guided by the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and other UNESCO priorities. CCUNESCO operates under the authority of the Canada Council for the Arts. About the City of Kelowna

Located on the traditional, unceded territory of the syilx Okanagan People, Kelowna is one of Canada's fastest-growing metropolitan regions. Located in the interior region of British Columbia, Kelowna is a city shaped by collaboration, creativity, and a deep connection to the land. Known for its natural beauty and entrepreneurial spirit, the region brings together cultural vibrancy, four-season outdoor adventure, and a thriving food, wine, and craft beverage scene - offering rich, immersive experiences that invite visitors to slow down, connect, and savour the essence of the Okanagan.

Additional Supporting Comments

Dr. Neil Fassina, President, Okanagan College

"Kelowna's designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy is a remarkable recognition of the innovation, creativity, and sustainability that defines our region's food culture. At Okanagan College, through our educational programs and through the new Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism - we're proud to help cultivate the next generation of culinary and hospitality leaders who will continue to elevate this legacy."

Lisanne Ballantyne, President & CEO, Tourism Kelowna

"This prestigious designation elevates Kelowna's destination brand to an international level, and it is elating to see our city's name listed with other global culinary destinations," said Lisanne Ballantyne, President & CEO of Tourism Kelowna. "We know national and international visitors use credible resources like this to choose destinations that provide authentic and unique food culture experiences. Becoming a city of gastronomy will attract new visitors, events and conferences, and is something very special to be proud of as residents."

Jenny Matechuk, Executive Director, Trinity Legacy Foundation (Helen's Acres)

"At Helen's Acres Community Farm, we know that tackling food insecurity takes more than good soil and hard work -- it takes community. One of the exciting aspects of Kelowna being designated a City of Gastronomy is that it brings new energy and attention to how together we can make sure more people have access to locally produced food on an ongoing basis. We look forward to working with other partners locally on collaborative initiatives that support food production, and which nourish hope and resilience throughout Kelowna."

Tony Stewart, Proprietor, BACAS Family Wines

"This designation recognizes the incredible importance of the gastronomy community here in our city. It builds on the tremendous work the wine and culinary industry have done to date and will inspire the entire community to reach our full potential - becoming North America's leading culinary destination!"

Brea Lake, CEO, Accelerate Okanagan

"Agriculture and innovation have long defined the Okanagan's story. This UNESCO recognition honors the blend of cultivation and creativity that makes our region so unique. Across the valley, food and agriculture leaders are reimagining how we grow, produce, and collaborate for a more sustainable future."

Audrey Surrao, Co-Owner RauDZ Creative Concepts Restaurant Group

"Kelowna's designation as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy is a moment of profound pride for us, a global nod to the vibrant culinary legacy we've cultivated here. Since opening our first restaurant in 2001, we have been honoured to work alongside passionate & visionary farmers, winery owners and artisan producers who, for decades, have poured their passion into every dish, bottle, and harvest. Our City is full of enterprising and imaginative Restaurateurs & Chefs, their artistry and commitment have helped build the Okanagan's reputation, and now we cannot wait to invite the world to taste our extraordinary community."

