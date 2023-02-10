Kellylee Evans and Savannah Ré Announced As Grand Prize Recipients Of Annual Her Music Awards

Five Additional Artists Receive Honourable Mention Awards

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The SOCAN Foundation , part of the SOCAN Group of companies, is thrilled to announce Kellylee Evans and Savannah Ré as the grand prize recipients of the third annual Her Music Awards, in partnership with Bandzoogle .

From left to right: Charlie Wall-Andrews; SOCAN Foundation Exec. Director, Savannah Ré; award winner, Kellylee Evans; award winner, Jenn Brown SOCAN Foundation CEO. (CNW Group/SOCAN Foundation)

"This important initiative has previously supported trailblazing artists including Haviah Mighty, Leela Gilday, Nuela Charles, and Caveboy," said Charlie Wall-Andrews, Executive Director of SOCAN Foundation. "We're thrilled to add the incredible Savannah Ré and Kellylee Evans to this group as this year's grand prize recipients. We are thankful for the support of Bandzoogle and community stakeholders that made the Her Music Awards possible, and have allowed us to celebrate in person this year!"

SOCAN CEO, Jenn Brown and past Her Music Award winner Haviah Mighty, announced the recipients at an intimate, in-person celebration hosted by previous award winner Nuela Charles in Toronto, ON on February 9, 2023. Grand prize recipients, Kellylee Evans and Savannah Ré, were both awarded a $5,000 cash prize and a one-year complimentary membership from the Songwriters Association of Canada (S.A.C.) and Société professionnelle des auteurs et des compositeurs du Québec (SPACQ).

"I was so surprised and honoured to hear that I had been chosen for this award alongside Savannah Ré," said Kellylee Evans. "As my career shifts and changes with the years, my love for creating has not dampened. This recognition gives me the affirmation and the energy to keep going, despite the challenges along the way. I'm so thankful."

"So happy an award like this even exists. Winning the Her Music Award is a significant achievement because it's an award that empowers and recognizes female creators," said Savannah Ré. "It highlights our talents and contributions to the music industry. It also helps to promote and support female artists in the industry, which can be especially important in an industry that has traditionally been dominated by men. This award will open doors for me and help me pave the way to reaching my goals in my career."

Additionally, five Her Music Awards honourable mention distinctions were awarded to Haley Blais , Jorane , Moira & Claire , Tanika Charles and Zeina . Each of these recipients received a $1,000 cash prize.

The Her Music Awards is a program designed to celebrate and support female-identifying Canadian music creators on the verge of taking their creative careers to the next level. The Awards are administered by the SOCAN Foundation, with financial contributions made by SOCAN Foundation and Bandzoogle.

"We would like to congratulate Kellylee Evans and Savannah Ré for receiving Her Music Awards," said Stacey Bedford, CEO Bandzoogle. "We couldn't be happier to support this amazing initiative from the SOCAN Foundation, and we wish these incredible artists continued success in their careers."

Applications were adjudicated on a number of factors, including artistic merit, career potential, and impact. The jury was composed of Cécile Doo-Kingué, Carole Facal, Kesi Smyth, Suzie Ungerleider, and jury committee chair Shakura S'Aida.

Built for musicians by musicians, Bandzoogle makes it easy to build a stunning website and EPK for music in minutes. Bandzoogle is a proud presenting sponsor of the Her Music Awards, and encourages SOCAN members to redeem their exclusive 6-month free trial (plus 15% off any subscription) of the website-building software here .

For more information on the SOCAN Foundation and the Her Music Awards, visit www.socanfoundation.ca .

About Kellylee Evans

2018 JUNO nominee Kellylee Evans is a high-octane, chameleon-like performer whose natural charm and improvisational vocal style embody jazz, soul, pop, and hip-hop. The singer-songwriter won a 2011 JUNO Award and has been captivating audiences along the way, opening for stars such as John Legend, George Benson and Willie Nelson. Kellylee offers a distinctly recognizable sound on her brand new, five-song EP, Greenlight. It is the sound of resilience. Recorded during lockdown via video while everyone was in isolation, she offers glimpses of vulnerability on Greenlight that have been commonplace and universal for all of us during these strange times.

About Savannah Ré

Two-time consecutive JUNO Award-winner for Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year and three-time JUNO Award-nominee Savannah Ré has become the one to watch in Canadian R&B. The Toronto artist has become the go-to collaborator for R&B's upper echelon having written with artists like Babyface, Jessie Reyez, Normani, Wondagurl and her mentor, Grammy Award-winning producer Boi-1da. Savannah Ré's critically-lauded debut EP Opia earned her shoutouts from the likes of SZA and Timbaland as well as multiple award nominations, including a place in music history as the first artist to ever be nominated for both the Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year and the Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year JUNO Awards. She received the inaugural Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year JUNO Award in 2021 and after winning it for a second time in 2022, Savannah Ré is the only artist to receive the award to date.

About SOCAN Foundation

Founded in 1992, SOCAN Foundation is dedicated to fostering musical creativity and promoting a better understanding of the role of music creators in today's society. The organization is a part of the SOCAN Group of companies, and guided by a Board of Directors, which consists of composers, songwriters, and music publishers, and reflects concert music and popular music genres, as well as the geographic and linguistic regions of Canada. To learn more about SOCAN Foundation and SOCAN, visit www.socanfoundation.ca and www.socan.com .

About Bandzoogle

Built for musicians by musicians, Bandzoogle makes it easy to build a stunning website and EPK for music in minutes. Artists can choose from dozens of mobile-friendly templates, then customize their design and content in just a few clicks. Plans start at just $8.29/month (USD), which includes hosting and a custom domain name. www.bandzoogle.com

