KD LAUNCHES NEW, LIMITED EDITION SPOON KD FOR CANADIAN SPOON-EATING ENTHUSIASTS

TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians are undoubtedly passionate about how they eat their KD, and, for decades, spirited debates have raged over how to eat it. But one debate is the most contentious of all — should you eat KD with a spoon or a fork? Of the 80% of Canadians that eat KD, nearly half of them (43%) eat it with a spoon*, yet KD has unknowingly chosen a side for the last 50 years by putting a fork on all of its boxes. Today, it's officially making this 'fork up' right, with the launch of NEW limited-edition Spoon KD – because 13 million Spoon Eaters deserve a KD just for them.

KD has always made it clear that there is no one way to enjoy its cheesy goodness. But there, on its packaging, in its advertisements, and almost everywhere, has been a forkful of cheesy noodles, which is why Spoon KD now proudly features a spoon right on its box. Spoon KD is the same KD Canadians know and love and, for the first time ever, is celebrating the millions of beloved fans who crave the iconic, convenient comfort food in a scoopable way.

"As Canada's official unofficial national dish, it's no surprise that consumers crave KD and are passionate about how they eat it," says Jerome Skeene, Brand Manager, Kraft Dinner at the Kraft Heinz Company. "We're always looking for unique ways to provide Canadians with an opportunity to eat KD their way and, after uncovering the divide between spoon and fork eaters, we knew we needed to make this 'fork-up' right. Today, we're excited to launch Spoon KD and meet the needs of the millions who prefer to scoop their favourite, cheesy noodles."

Starting today, limited-edition Spoon KD will be available at grocery retailers nationwide. Canadians are encouraged to do their own taste test and share which tastes better — new Spoon KD or original fork KD — by commenting on @kraftdinner_ca and using #SpoonKD.

