KBC Securities Services selects Objectway for smart digital client onboarding for independent wealth managers

BRUXELLES, Milan, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- KBC Securities Services has chosen the leading Digital Wealth & Asset Management software provider Objectway to implement Digital Client Onboarding for independent, Benelux-based wealth managers who rely on KBC Securities Services to safeguard their clients' investment portfolios.

A member of the Belgian KBC group, KBC Securities Services is a global player in securities services, providing integrated solutions for banks, brokers and wealth managers. It provides three cornerstone services, namely Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Brokerage and Custody and Wealth Management, which this digital onboarding process will cover. This enhancement will allow KBC Securities Services' network of independent wealth managers not only to digitally onboard their clients, but also to offer them a digital signature facility via itsme®.

Objectway's Client Onboarding solution, which is part of the WealthTech Suite, will replace KBC Securities Services' manual data input system currently in use and ultimately improve processing throughput times and data quality. Wealth Management Advisers will be able to increase their productivity and efficiency through integrated digital capabilities that accelerate and improve both the onboarding and/or re-boarding process and client account management. With this development, managing and handling paper contracts and related documents is set to become a thing of the past.

"Our expertise and proven track record were instrumental in successfully coming through a rigorous selection process involving international vendors. KBC's Information Security teams thoroughly analysed Objectway's hosting and infrastructure services before certifying them as compliant with the high standards of their security and personal data management policies," commented Kurt Vanhee, Managing Director for Continental Europe & North America at Objectway.

Annelies Verbiest, General Manager at KBC Securities Services, added: "Client-centric thinking has been part of KBC's strategy for years. As client expectations have evolved fast, KBC has made significant investments in digital transformation over the past few years. With our recently updated strategy, 'Differently, the Next Level', we are focusing more than ever on digital transformation, client experience and operational efficiency. This smart digital onboarding process from software provider Objectway enables us to offer the clients of independent wealth managers a future-proof service, thus increasing productivity and efficiency while maximising client experience."

