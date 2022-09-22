KayaPush Launches Kaya Cast, an Exciting New Cannabis Business Podcast

Created to help dispensaries launch, grow, and scale their operations.

VANCOUVER,BC, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Kaya Cast Podcast is a weekly podcast featuring interviews with thought leaders in the cannabis industry. The show uncovers notable insights and experiences these experts have gained while growing their cannabis businesses.

Kaya Cast educates and empowers those working in the cannabis space to be more effective in their careers, scale their operations, or launch something big.

"There's nothing better than geeking out with other business owners, finding out what makes their dispensaries tick, and sharing best practices with the community. This industry is growing increasingly competitive and we want to equip dispensaries with all the tools and resources they need to succeed." Tommy Truong, CEO & Co-Founder of KayaPush

Kaya Cast is brought to you by KayaPush , people management technology for dispensaries. Each day KayaPush supports hundreds of dispensary owners with their operations - uniquely positioning the podcast to provide relevant tips for real-time challenges.

The show features practical insights on some of the most pressing issues within the industry, including:

Building Your Dream Dispensary with Mike Wilson (Temeka Group)

(Temeka Group) Reducing Cannabis Security Risks with Haley Glover (Sapphire Risk)

(Sapphire Risk) Decoding Cannabis Accounting with Naomi Granger (NACAT Pros)

(NACAT Pros) Advocating for Diversity in Cannabis with Ernest Toney (BIPOCANN)

(BIPOCANN) Cannabis Infused Customer Experiences with David Thomas (Budsense)

"My passion is to explore the fascinating world of cannabis and share inspiring stories of people who have pursued their dream of building amazing cannabis businesses. We all have unique stories about how we ended up in the cannabiz, and my goal is to share those stories with my listeners" - Tom Mulhern, Host of Kaya Cast Podcast

You can listen and subscribe to Kaya Cast wherever you download your favorite podcasts, including Apple, Spotify, Google, and more. Visit kayacast.fm to learn more about our guests and access the full archive of episodes of the show.

Company Information

About: KayaPush is an all-in-one platform that helps dispensary owners grow and scale their businesses by simplifying dispensary payroll , HR, time tracking, and scheduling.

Website: www.kayapush.com

SOURCE KayaPush

For further information: Media contact: Tom Mulhern, Phone: (800) 4499756, Email: [email protected]