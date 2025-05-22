Kavita Kurup Appointed as Chief People Officer of Cyient

HYDERABAD, India and DALLAS, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cyient Limited, a global Intelligent Engineering solutions company, announced the appointment of Kavita Kurup as Chief People Officer (CPO). Based at the company's Hyderabad headquarters, Kavita will oversee the entire Human Resources function globally, leading Cyient's people, talent, and culture agenda across all geographies. She will also be responsible for aligning talent strategy, leadership development, and organizational effectiveness with the company's growth ambitions and future-ready vision.

With over 25 years of international leadership across People Practices, Business Transformation, and Organizational Strategy, Kavita brings deep expertise in designing and executing large-scale, future-focused interventions that drive enterprise agility and workforce evolution. Her career spans industries as diverse as Technology, BFSI, FMCG, Media, Not-for-Profit, and entrepreneurial ventures, where she has consistently reimagined talent ecosystems as catalysts for business value.

Prior to joining Cyient, she was at UST, where she played a pivotal role in shaping the company's global people charter in over 30 countries. She has led enterprise-wide transformation efforts across talent strategy, leadership development, DE&I, culture building, and associate experience—anchored in a bold, human-centric approach.

"We are pleased to welcome Kavita to the Cyient leadership team," said Sukamal Banerjee, Executive Director & CEO, Cyient. "Her proven track record in architecting agile organizations, cultivating high-performance cultures, and aligning people strategy with business outcomes makes her the ideal leader to guide Cyient's global workforce into the next phase of growth."

A Harvard Business School alumna, Kavita is also a certified executive coach, organizational development specialist, and board-certified independent Director. Her hallmark lies in building people-first cultures that blend purpose, performance, and innovation, earning her industry recognition for strategic talent optimization and impact-led leadership development.

"Cyient has a rich legacy of engineering excellence and a distinctive people culture that sets it apart," said Kavita Kurup, Chief People Officer, Cyient. "I am excited to build on this strong foundation and help write our next chapter— a future where our people practices become powerful levers for innovation, agility, and transformation. I am privileged to lead an incredible team, supported by advanced systems and a unique culture that truly differentiates Cyient in the industry.

This is a moment of immense possibility. Together, we will design human-centered systems and meaningful talent experiences that carry forward the Cyient spirit, unlock new potential, and prepare us for a world that's constantly evolving," she added.

Gowtham Uyalla Kaizzen PR +91 99892 22959 [email protected] Phalguna Hari jandhyala Cyient [email protected]

