Katipult to Provide New Deal Management Platform for TSX Trust

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp ("Katipult" or 'Company"), a leading SaaS Fintech software provider for capital markets, today announced that TSX Trust Company ("TSX Trust"), a subsidiary of TMX Group Limited, has selected Katipult's SaaS platform to power its new digital deal management service designed to automate workflow for private placements and streamline the issuer and investor onboarding process. "Engaging with TSX Trust on their innovative initiative is a major step forward in Katipult's journey to becoming the industry-leading platform provider for capital markets," stated Katipult CEO, Gord Breese. "This initiative will create substantial economic value for issuers, investment dealers, investment advisors and other industry stakeholders."

Following an extensive evaluation process, TSX Trust selected Katipult's robust technology, rich functional depth and intuitive user experience for its new digital platform. The multiyear agreement between TSX Trust and Katipult will focus on delivering a range of new digital deal management solutions to the market and is expected to be launched by TSX Trust in Q4, 2020.

"We are excited to team with Katipult in introducing compelling new efficiencies and benefits to the capital-raising and debt financing process," stated Claire Johnson, President, TSX Trust. "For TSX Trust, this new deal management platform represents an important, innovative solution designed to address client challenges in the private placement process. Going forward, we continue to seek out additional opportunities to evolve and adapt to better serve the needs of the industry and to enhance the core services we provide for all stakeholders."

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry-leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based platform and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding the increased or continued industry interest in the Company's product, future growth, the timing of the launch of the digital deal management platform by TSX Trust and the related creation of economic value constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's product continuing to operate as expected, the industry continuing to see value in the Company's product and the ability of the Company and TSXT to bring the product to market. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including delays due to product testing and adoption of the digital deal management platform by capital markets participants. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

