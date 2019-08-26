Katipult Announces Signature of License Agreement

VANCOUVER, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a license agreement with a provincial financial institution for the deployment of the Katipult platform for a three year term.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding the increased or continued industry interest in the Company's product, future growth constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's product will continue to operate as expected, the industry will continue to see value in the Company's product. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Katipult Technology Corp.

For further information: Katipult Technology Corp., Brock Murray, CEO, bmurray@katipult.com, 587-393-3981

