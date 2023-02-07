Katipult and Raymond James Expand Relationship with New Deal Marketing Functionality

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation"), a leading Fintech provider of software for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, is pleased to announce it has entered into an expanded software license agreement with Raymond James.

Raymond James is one of North America's leading diversified financial services companies with approximately 8,700 financial advisors and more than $US1.17 trillion in client assets under administration across Canada, the United States and key international centers.

Katipult is pleased to announce it has entered into an expanded software license agreement with Raymond James. Tweet this graphic illustrating DealFlow Marketing module from Katipult (CNW Group/Katipult Technology Corp.)

Since 2021, Raymond James' Financial Advisors have used Katipult's DealFlow product to help clients raise capital through private placements, utilizing the technology to improve the efficiency of closing deals.

As part of this expanded agreement, Katipult and Raymond James plan to collaborate on the development of DealFlow Marketing, a new DealFlow module designed to provide Raymond James' Private Placements team and Financial Advisor teams with an automated, multi-staged distribution capability to disseminate pertinent deal information, monitor investor interest, and secure investor commitments in a fully integrated, compliant and auditable workflow.

Over the course of 2023, Katipult will be making the module available to other DealFlow customers looking to further improve the investor experience when running private placement deals.

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry-leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based solutions drive efficiency and trust in Private Capital Markets with a digitized investment workflow that eliminates transaction redundancy, strengthens compliance, delights investors, and accelerates deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements.

Forward - Looking Statements

Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding the development and provision of the DealFlow Marketing module to customers, constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Corporation has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Corporation's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Corporation, including, but not limited to, the Corporation's business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing of, and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones, including timing of the release of DealFlow Marketing and the anticipated results of DealFlow Marketing. Although the Corporation considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, failure to manage growth and product implementation successfully, lengthier than anticipated sales and implementation cycle, cyber risks, risks related to cloud based solutions, failure to continue to adapt to technological change and new product development, dependence on key personnel, competition, intellectual property risks, economic conditions, privacy concerns and legislation, regulatory environment, risk associated with a change in the Corporation's pricing model, risk of defects in the Corporation's solution, dependence on market growth, operational service risk, dependence on partners and delay or failure to realize anticipated benefits of key account installations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend to, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

