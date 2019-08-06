Katanga Mining Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Katanga Mining Limited (TSX: KAT) ("Katanga" or the "Company") today announces its 2019 second quarter financial results. Katanga's unaudited interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 ("MD&A") are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Outlook

On April 29, 2019, the Company announced that its 75%-owned subsidiary, Kamoto Copper Company ("KCC"), had commenced a comprehensive business review targeting mining efficiencies and processing improvements as well as enhancements to product quality realizations and overhead reductions (the "Review").

Initial indications suggest there may be scope for margin improvements in the order of $200-250 million per annum. Further work needs to be undertaken to develop detailed implementation plans to deliver these improvements, which are expected to be realizable by 2022.

These improvements are expected to materially increase the cash flow generation of KCC from 2022, when it is projected to achieve targeted life of mine average production of approximately 300kt of copper and 30kt of cobalt, resulting in a steady state copper unit cash cost of approximately $1.65/lb, before cobalt by-product credits, and approximately $0.75/lb after cobalt by-products revenue, net of allocable cobalt direct production and realization/selling costs of approximately 60c/lb.1

As a result, production guidance of copper and cobalt has been revised to:

Commodity

Units Production Guidance





FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 Copper(1)

kt 235 260 290 Cobalt(2)(3)

kt 14.4 29.6 35.7

Notes:

(1) Annual copper production guidance subject to +/- 15 kt variation (2) Annual cobalt production guidance subject to +/- 2 kt variation, includes

reprocessed cobalt post completion of the IX Plant. (3) 2019 cobalt production guidance includes 11.8kt of saleable cobalt

Notwithstanding these targets, production in any given year will fluctuate as a function of numerous factors, including availability and utilization of the plant, geological and mining conditions, logistics, availability of reagents, availability of electricity, macro-economic factors such as commodity prices, input costs and geopolitical developments (including a new mining code in the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC") effective January 27, 2018 (the "New DRC Mining Code")).

1 Realization costs are based on an assumed copper price of $6,500/t and realized cobalt price of $15/lb.

Operating Results





Three months ended Six months ended



Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30,



2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales* $'000 301,091 354,856 345,527 655,947 492,270 Mining, processing and other costs (net of changes in

metal stocks)* $'000 (270,370) (334,737) (130,372) (605,107) (232,323) Royalties and transportation costs* $'000 (68,170) (56,250) (51,865) (124,420) (73,652) Depreciation and amortization $'000 (57,327) (56,395) (61,352) (113,722) (115,962) Gross (loss) profit $'000 (94,776) (92,526) 101,938 (187,302) 70,333













Other income (expenses)* $'000 1,883 (2,780) (8,772) (897) (9,457) Write-offs / loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment* $'000 (27,684) (2,957) (3,510) (30,641) (9,471) Net finance costs $'000 (116,999) (116,191) (150,482) (233,190) (247,445) Restructuring expenses $'000 - - (248,128) - (248,128) Income tax expense $'000 (2,551) (3,990) - (6,541) - Net loss and comprehensive loss $'000 (240,127) (218,444) (308,954) (458,571) (444,168) Non-controlling interests $'000 (46,573) (38,785) 15,594 (85,358) (41,696) Attributable to shareholders of the company $'000 (193,554) (179,659) (324,548) (373,213) (402,472)













Adjusted EBITDA* $'000 (63,249) (41,868) 151,008 (105,117) 167,367













Basic and diluted loss per common share $/share (0.10) (0.09) (0.17) (0.20) (0.21) C1 costs** $/lb 2.66 2.95 1.08 2.81 1.72

* The aggregation of sales, mining, processing and other costs, royalties and transportation costs, other

income (expenses) and write-offs / loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment are included within

adjusted EBITDA (Refer to item 22 'Non-IFRS measures' of the Company's MD&A). ** Refer to item 22 'Non-IFRS measures' of the Company's MD&A.





Three months ended Six months ended



Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Copper revenue $'000 280,226 355,088 204,383 635,314 350,863 Cobalt revenue $'000 20,865 (232) 141,144 20,633 141,144 Concentrate revenue $'000 - - - - 263 Total revenue $'000 301,091 354,856 345,527 655,947 492,270 Including net provisional

pricing adjustment

(23,149) 22,371 (1,188) (778) 109













Copper cathode sold tonnes 53,700 56,401 30,825 110,101 53,461 Cobalt contained in hydroxide sold tonnes 1,245 - 2,176 1,245 2,176













LME average copper price $/lb 2.77 2.82 3.12 2.80 3.14 Realized copper price* $/lb 1.91 2.35 2.49 2.13 2.50 MB average cobalt price $/lb 15.22 17.77 42.45 16.50 40.41

* Realized copper prices are based on gross copper revenue (above) after deducting realization

charges, royalties and other selling expenses.

The movement in revenue is due to the following price and volume factors:

Copper revenue decreased to $280.2 million in Q2 2019 from $355.0 million in Q1 2019. Copper revenue increased to $635.3 million in Q2 2019 YTD from $350.9 million in Q2 2018 YTD. The decrease in copper revenue in Q2 2019 versus Q1 2019 was due to slightly lower copper sales (and production) and a decrease in the realized copper price. The increase in copper revenue during Q2 2019 YTD versus Q2 2018 YTD is due to the increase in copper sales (and production), driven by the completion of phase one of the WOL Project, which was partially offset by a lower realized copper price.





The movement in cost of sales, depreciation, royalties and transportation costs comprises:





Three months ended Six months ended



Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Open pit mining costs $'000 29,704 29,728 35,171 59,432 50,152 Underground mining costs $'000 14,508 15,179 12,995 29,687 22,743 KTC processing costs $'000 22,678 27,439 16,497 50,117 30,825 Luilu refinery costs $'000 132,817 150,224 64,337 283,041 103,469 Change in metal stock $'000 (9,654) (3,316) (58,359) (12,970) (88,532) Mine infrastructure and support costs $'000 79,366 112,896 59,889 192,262 111,593 Expense on issue of capital spares to production $'000 950 2,587 (158) 3,537 2,073 Depreciation and amortization $'000 57,327 56,395 61,352 113,722 115,962 Royalties and transportation costs $'000 68,170 56,250 51,865 124,420 73,652 Total cost of sales $'000 395,866 447,382 243,589 843,248 421,937

Review of Expenses for Three Month Period and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019:

Gross loss increased to $94.8 million in Q2 2019 from $92.5 million in Q1 2019. Gross loss increased to $187.3 million in Q2 2019 YTD from $70.3 million gross profit in Q2 2018 YTD. The increase in gross loss in Q2 2019 compared to Q1 2019 is due to lower revenue due primarily to lower realized copper prices, offset by lower processing costs due to lower material milled in KTC and lower production levels in Luilu and a decrease in provisions relating to slow moving and obsolete stock. The increase in gross loss in Q2 2019 YTD compared to Q2 2018 YTD is driven by reduced cobalt revenue (volume and price), a provision for obsolete consumable inventories, higher reagent costs at Luilu and an increase in total volumes processed, in line with the optimized mine plan. These were partially offset by an increase in copper revenue due to increased copper sales (and production).





Cash Flows





Three months ended Six months ended



Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Cash flow generated

(used) in:

























Operating activities

before changes in

working capital $'000 (26,501) 26,975 (31,308)* 475 4,540* Changes in working capital $'000 (73,164) (27,334) (107,496) (100,499) (107,913) Operating activities $'000 (99,665) (359) (138,804) (100,024) (103,373) Investing activities $'000 (85,304) (170,929) (88,431) (256,233) (171,066) Financing activities $'000 115,000 260,000 243,982 375,000 273,682 (Decrease) increase in

cash $'000 (69,969) 88,712 16,747 18,743 (757)













Cash, beginning of period $'000 94,238 5,499 20,667 5,499 38,144 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash held in foreign currencies $'000 52 27 48 79 75 Cash, end of period $'000 24,321 94,238 37,462 24,321 37,462

* Includes $191 million as cash component of the one-time restructuring expense under the

Settlement Agreement (Refer to item 9 of the Company's MD&A).

Review of the three and six months Cash Flows ended June 30, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital decreased to $26.5 million used in Q2 2019 from $27.0 million generated in Q1 2019. Cash flows generated in operating activities before changes in working capital decreased to $0.5 million generated in Q2 2019 YTD from $4.5 million in Q2 2018 YTD. The decrease in cash flows in Q2 2019 compared to Q1 2019 was driven principally by a decrease in revenue due to lower realized prices of copper. The decrease in cash flows in Q2 2019 YTD compared to Q2 2018 YTD was driven mainly by an increase in processing and mine infrastructure and support costs and lower cobalt revenue;





Qualified Person

Tahir Usmani, PEng, APEGA, Chief Mine Planning Engineer of KCC, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Mr. Usmani is a "qualified person" for the purposes of NI 43‐101 ‐ Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Katanga Mining Limited

Katanga Mining Limited operates a major mine complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo producing refined copper and cobalt. The Company has the potential to become Africa's largest copper producer and the world's largest cobalt producer. Katanga is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KAT.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements. The key assumptions that have been made in connection with the forward-looking statements include the following: the ramp-up of production following commissioning of the WOL Project (as defined in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2018 dated April 1, 2019 (the "AIF")); the realization of the expected improvements from the WOL Project; there being no significant disruptions affecting the operations of the Company whether due to legal disputes, judicial action, labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, rollout of new equipment, damage to equipment or otherwise; permitting, development, operations, expansion and acquisitions at KCC being consistent with the Company's current expectations; the Company being able to confirm any of the margin improvements identified by the Review and then successfully implementing any such margin improvements; continued recognition of the Company's mining concessions and other assets, rights, titles and interests in the DRC; the completion of the ion exchange plant in the time contemplated, at the expected cost of construction; the completion of the Acid Plant in the time contemplated, at the expected cost of construction; political and legal developments in the DRC being consistent with its current expectations; the continued provision or procurement of additional funding from Glencore for operations, the completion of the T17 Underground Mine and additional phases of the WOL Project and the Power Project (as defined in the Company's AIF); new equipment performs to expectations; the exchange rate between the US dollar, South African rand, British pounds, Canadian dollar, Swiss franc, Congolese franc and Euro being approximately consistent with current levels; certain price assumptions for copper and cobalt; prices for diesel, natural gas, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; production, operating expenses and cost of sales forecasts for the Company meeting expectations; the accuracy of the current ore reserve and mineral resource estimates of the Company (including but not limited to ore tonnage and ore grade estimates); and labour and material costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although Katanga has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

