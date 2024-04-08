Kaspersky VPN earns AV-TEST recognition for speed and performance

WOBURN, Mass., April 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- A new evaluation by independent testing organization AV-TEST has awarded Kaspersky VPN with an "Approved" certificate, confirming its effectiveness as a leading provider of fast and secure connectivity across multiple devices and platforms. Kaspersky VPN has demonstrated remarkable improvement, surpassing its own performance parameters achieved in 2022. Test results reveal a staggering 355% improvement in upload speeds for overseas connections, showcasing the platform's efficiency. Furthermore, Kaspersky's expansive global VPN server network was acknowledged as one of the largest in the industry. AV-TEST also highlighted Kaspersky VPN's extensive list of protocols, including WireGuard, OpenVPN and Catapult Hydra, allowing users to customize their VPN experience.

AV-TEST annually conducts multiple tests to evaluate VPNs' overall product performance. Key areas of focus include the stability of connection, performance level, the robustness of encryption protocols, and effectiveness in preserving the users' anonymity. These tests were designed to replicate the conditions a typical user experiences, maintaining consistency with evaluations conducted in previous years.

According to the test results, Kaspersky VPN enhanced support for connection stability and high-speed performance. Compared to similar test results in 2022, upload speed increased by an incredible 355%, and latency improved by 3% for overseas connections. With regard to local connections, latency decreased by 24%, upload speed was improved by 23% and download speed, by 32%. In this test, AV-TEST singled out Kaspersky VPN for providing robust streaming and torrenting capabilities, maintaining performance close to non-VPN reference values.

AV-TEST also highlighted Kaspersky VPN's extensive server network range as one of the largest in the industry. Kaspersky VPN provides users with 83 countries and 102 server locations around the world available for connection. The wide range of locations allows users to customize the usage of the VPN for various scenarios and the Double VPN1 feature provides a seamless digital experience in addition to an enhanced level of privacy for personal data.

AV-TEST recognized the product's robust DNS and IP leak prevention features as well as a reliable Kill Switch. These capabilities strengthen the privacy level for sensitive users' data across Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices.

Another notable update is the extended list of supported protocols. In 2023, Kaspersky VPN added support for WireGuard, an open-source protocol, which is an important step toward enhancing the reliability and transparency of the product. This gives users the freedom to choose the protocol that best suits their individual needs.

"VPNs have become essential tools for modern users, ensuring the privacy and security of valuable personal data," said Marina Titova, vice president, consumer product marketing at Kaspersky. "Our aim is to provide the best VPN for our users and we know that consumers pay strong attention to speed and performance. That's why we invest a lot into seamless experience. We are proud that the excellence of our technologies has been recognized by respected testing organizations such as AV-TEST, who certified Kaspersky VPN as a leading solution. Results confirm that our product development is on the right track."

The full text of Kaspersky VPN Test Report 2023 by AV-TEST is available here.

To learn more about Kaspersky VPN, please visit this website.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 220,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

1 Double VPN feature is available for Windows and Mac devices

