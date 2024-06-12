Kaspersky releases enhanced apps for iOS and Android

WOBURN, Mass., June 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Kaspersky has announced the release of its upgraded iOS and Android mobile apps, with updates focusing on security, privacy and improved usability. Among new features available in the iOS app are the Security Scan button, Private Browsing option and a Siri shortcut that effortlessly turns on the VPN.

According to StatCounter data, mobile devices now account for nearly 60% of global web traffic. With the growing prevalence of mobile usage, it is crucial for users to maintain robust and comprehensive cybersecurity.

New iOS features include a Security Scan button, Private Browsing option and a Siri shortcut to turn on the VPN. Post this

To ensure safety for mobile users, Kaspersky is presenting its updated apps for iOS and Android. These enhancements offer new features providing a higher level of protection in the digital realm, increased privacy, and improved usability for a smooth and convenient user experience.

Kaspersky for iOS devices have been updated with a set of new features:

A Security Scan button, which checks all security systems on the smartphone and helps users enable the best protection. For example, users can receive recommendations to turn on a VPN, anti-phishing, and other security features.

A Private Browsing extension for the Safari browser. It prevents tracking systems from collecting information about users' activity to monitor their behavior. Additionally, iOS users can use Safari's Anti-Banner element to block banner ads, including potentially malicious ones.

A Siri Shortcut feature for improved usability. Users can effortlessly turn their VPN on and off with voice commands. This option is available for consumer solutions equipped with a VPN, such as Kaspersky VPN standalone, Kaspersky Premium and Kaspersky Plus.

Privacy protection for both mobile platforms is enhanced with a new Identity Theft Check feature. It empowers users to track all leaks from accounts linked to a particular phone number and to take immediate protection measures, such as changing the password on the affected account. Currently, Identity Theft Check is exclusively available in the most comprehensive tier of consumer solutions – Kaspersky Premium — and can be activated on a smartphone after purchasing it at the Kaspersky website. Later this year, Kaspersky Premium will also be available directly for purchase within apps.

Another long-awaited update is Dark Mode. This is an important aspect of UX design available both on iOS and Android platforms, allowing users to enjoy a more comfortable viewing experience.

"As we spend a significant amount of time online on our smartphones, mobile devices require protection that is as strong as, if not stronger, than that available on desktops," said Marina Titova, vice president, consumer product marketing at Kaspersky. "We are continuously developing and improving our mobile apps for iOS and Android, incorporating a wide range of functions for comprehensive protection, including anti-phishing, VPN, anti-spyware, online privacy, identity protection and of course, antivirus. The superior quality of our protection is further validated by independent testing organizations like AV-Comparatives, which recognized our consumer product line as product of the year in 2023."

More information on comprehensive mobile protection for iOS and Android is available here.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 220,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

SOURCE Kaspersky Lab Inc

Media Contact: Sawyer Van Horn, [email protected], (781) 503-1866