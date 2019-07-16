Kasisto Launches KAI Investment Management to Help Wealth Managers Better Engage Millennials, Digital Natives

With baby boomers beginning to enter retirement, millennials are set to inherit $50+ trillion over the next decade. This shift in generational wealth will bring big changes in how wealth managers engage with their clients — gone will be the days of review meetings, phone calls, and dinners; they will be replaced by portals, alerts, text messages and web chats. Wealth managers must build the digital experience and strategy that will resonate with their new client demographic.

Meet KIM.

Built with the most advanced Conversational AI technology in the financial services industry, KIM will allow wealth managers to better engage millennials and other digital natives by providing users with information about their portfolio, educating them, providing insights, enabling them to make better investment decisions and be more prepared when speaking to an investment advisor. KIM's Virtual Investment Assistant is intelligent and can answer questions about a client's financial health, accounts, portfolios, and goals - anytime, anywhere, and on any device. Now, wealth managers will be able to provide their clients with next-level digitally engaging experiences that resonate and excite them.

"We're excited to bring KIM to the market as the first virtual assistant of its kind. We use our vast Conversational AI experience in financial services to empower wealth managers to further delight their clients who are as tech-savvy and digitally demanding as they've ever been," said Zor Gorelov, CEO of Kasisto. "Today's customers want instant answers and are growing even more comfortable with AI-powered conversations that are human-like, helpful, and engaging."

"Consumers are changing the way they interact with service providers in all aspects of their lives — wealth management is no exception," according to Alois Pirker, research director for Aite Group's Wealth Management practice. "In a world where products are becoming increasingly commoditized, banks and wealth management firms are well advised to delight their clients with smart tools that offer better engagement — for instance, the means to have human-like conversations in various digital channels that set them apart from their competition and let them meet their clients where, when, and how they expect them to."

