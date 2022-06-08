Karyopharm Therapeutics' XPOVIO® (selinexor) Receives Health Canada Authorization

MIAMI, Fla., June 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce having worked with Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. in developing the brand name XPOVIO® (selinexor), a prescription oral medicine used to treat multiple myeloma, authorized by Health Canada on May 31, 2022.

XPOVIO® was developed by Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of drugs that target nuclear transport. Selinexor is a selective inhibitor of nuclear export used as an anti-cancer medication. XPOVIO® is the first and only oral XPO1 inhibitor available for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

FORUS Therapeutics Inc., a Canadian biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing differentiated, novel medicines for hematologic malignancies and other forms of cancer, secured an exclusive distribution agreement with Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. for XPOVIO® for the Canadian market. XPOVIO® is a registered trademark of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and is used by FORUS Therapeutics Inc. under license.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute Team congratulates Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and FORUS Therapeutics Inc. on Health Canada's authorization of XPOVIO," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore.

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 3,800 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,200 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,100 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

