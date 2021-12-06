Karora Resources Strengthens Board with Appointment of New Australian-based Director Shirley In't Veld

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) (OTCQX: KRRGF) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Shirley In't Veld to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Paul Andre Huet, Chairman and CEO of Karora said, ""I am pleased to welcome Shirley In't Veld to Karora's Board of Directors. The addition of Shirley's extensive experience as a senior executive and director in the Australian mining, renewables and energy sectors to our team further strengthens our Board and is a strong endorsement of Karora's position as a premier gold producer. In particular, her experience as a former Director of Northern Star Resources (an Australian gold producer with World class projects located in Australia and North America), her in depth knowledge of Western Australia, and expertise in ESG matters will be a tremendous addition to our Board. We look forward to benefitting from Shirley's input as we continue to unlock the full potential of our Australian operations."

Shirley In't Veld has over 30 years of career experience in mining, renewables and energy sectors. She is currently a Director of Alumina Limited, NBN Co Limited (National Broadband Network Co.) and APA Group. She was formerly Deputy Chair of CSIRO (Commonwealth Science and Industrial Research Organisation), Director of Northern Star Resources Limited, Perth Airport, DUET Group, Asciano Limited and Alcoa of Australia Limited and a Council Member of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Western Australia. She was also the Managing Director of Verve Energy (2007 – 2012) and, previously, served 10 years in senior roles at Alcoa of Australia Limited, WMC Resources Ltd, Bond Corporation and BankWest Perth.

In 2014, Shirley was Chair of the Queensland Government Expert Electricity Panel and a member of the Renewable Energy Target Review Panel for the Australian Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet. She also served as a member of the COAG Energy Council Selection Panel, a Council member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (Western Australia) and the SMART Infrastructure Facility (University of Wollongong).

About Karora Resources

Karora is focused on doubling gold production to 200,000 ounces by 2024 compared to 2020 and reducing costs at its integrated Beta Hunt Gold Mine and Higginsville Gold Operations ("HGO") in Western Australia. The Higginsville treatment facility is a low-cost 1.6 Mtpa processing plant, expanding to a planned 2.5 Mtpa by 2024, which is fed at capacity from Karora's underground Beta Hunt mine and Higginsville mines. At Beta Hunt, a robust gold Mineral Resource and Reserve is hosted in multiple gold shears, with gold intersections along a 4 km strike length remaining open in multiple directions. HGO has a substantial Mineral gold Resource and Reserve and prospective land package totaling approximately 1,900 square kilometers. The Company also owns the high grade Spargos Reward project which is anticipated to begin mining in 2021. Karora has a strong Board and management team focused on delivering shareholder value and responsible mining, as demonstrated by Karora's commitment to reducing emissions across its operations. Karora's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol KRR and also trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol KRRGF.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the growth potential of the Beta Hunt Mine, the results of exploration and development work, liquidity and capital resources of Karora, production guidance and the potential of the Beta Hunt Mine, Higginsville Gold Operation, the Aquarius Project and the Spargos Gold Project.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Karora to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Karora 's filings with Canadian securities regulators, including the most recent Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Karora has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Karora disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cautionary Statement Regarding the Higginsville Mining Operations

A production decision at the Higginsville gold operations was made by previous operators of the mine, prior to the completion of the acquisition of the Higginsville gold operations by Karora and Karora made a decision to continue production subsequent to the acquisition. This decision by Karora to continue production and, to the knowledge of Karora, the prior production decision were not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, which include increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that anticipated production costs will be achieved. Failure to achieve the anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on the Corporation's cash flow and future profitability. Readers are cautioned that there is increased uncertainty and higher risk of economic and technical failure associated with such production decisions.

www.karoraresources.com

SOURCE Karora Resources Inc.

For further information: please contact: Rob Buchanan, Director, Investor Relations, T: (416) 363-0649

Related Links

www.karoraresources.com

