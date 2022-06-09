Karora Resources Bolsters Balance Sheet with Lower Cost $80 Million Credit Agreement with Macquarie Bank Limited

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) (OTCQX: KRRGF) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it has agreed to refinance its current credit facility with a lower-cost senior secured $80 million Credit Agreement with Macquarie Bank Limited ("Macquarie"). The Credit Agreement provides for a $40 Million term loan and a $40 million revolving credit facility, both bearing an interest rate of Canadian Dealer Offered Rate +4.5% per annum on the drawn principal and standby fee of 1.5% per annum on the undrawn revolving credit facility. The term of the Credit Agreement is 24 months with an option for annual renewal thereafter. The proceeds of Credit Agreement will be used to refinance the Corporation's existing $30 million credit facility which bears an interest rate of TD prime rate plus 6.05% per annum, and for general working capital purposes. Closing of the Credit Agreement is subject to conditions precedent, including payment of customary upfront fees that are typical for a financing of this nature. Karora expects closing to occur during June 2022.

Paul Andre Huet, Chairman & CEO, commented: "I am very pleased we have partnered with Macquarie on an $80 Million Credit Agreement which bears a significantly lower interest than our current credit facility. We intend to refinance our outstanding $30 million credit facility while keeping the remainder as dry powder moving forward. The addition of a $40 million revolving credit facility will provide the Corporation with significant additional financial flexibility as we continue to execute on our organic strategy towards a targeted annual gold production range of between 185,000 and 205,000 ounces by 2024. Reaching this agreement with an Australian global financial services group the calibre of Macquarie demonstrates the market's confidence in our growth potential and the maturity of our business."

About Karora Resources

Karora is focused on increasing gold production to a targeted range of 185,000-205,000 ounces by 2024 at its integrated Beta Hunt Gold Mine and Higginsville Gold Operations ("HGO") in Western Australia. The Higginsville treatment facility is a low-cost 1.6 Mtpa processing plant, which is fed at capacity from Karora's underground Beta Hunt mine and Higginsville mines. Karora recently announced the proposed acquisition of the Lakewood Mill in Western Australia which will initially add 1.0 Mtpa capacity. At Beta Hunt, a robust gold Mineral Resource and Reserve are hosted in multiple gold shears, with gold intersections along a 4 km strike length remaining open in multiple directions. HGO has a substantial Mineral gold Resource and Reserve and prospective land package totaling approximately 1,900 square kilometers. The Company also owns the high grade Spargos Reward project, which came into production in 2021. Karora has a strong Board and management team focused on delivering shareholder value and responsible mining, as demonstrated by Karora's commitment to reducing emissions across its operations. Karora's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol KRR and also trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol KRRGF.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to production guidance and the potential of the Beta Hunt Mine, Higginsville Gold Operation, the Aquarius Project and the Spargos Gold Project, the commencement of mining at the Spargos Gold Project and the completion of the resource estimate.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Karora to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Karora 's filings with Canadian securities regulators, including the most recent Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Karora has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Karora disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

www.karoraresources.com

SOURCE Karora Resources Inc.

For further information: Rob Buchanan, Director, Investor Relations, T: (416) 363-0649