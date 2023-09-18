Karora Reports Intersections of 14.7 g/t Over 4.0 Metres and 12.2 g/t Over 6.0 Metres at Beta Hunt's Mason Zone and the 140 Metre Extension of Gold Mineralization at the Spargos Mine to a Depth of 580 Metres

Karora Resources Inc.

18 Sep, 2023, 07:50 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) (OTCQX: KRRGF) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce further significant results from gold exploration and infill drilling at the Beta Hunt Mine and Spargos Mine:

Figure 1: Beta Hunt plan view showing all drill traces with gold results. Significant results labelled. (CNW Group/Karora Resources Inc.)
Figure 2: Cross section of Western Flanks (WF) North looking north and centred about drill hole AWSP22-08AR. Shows interpreted hangingwall offset of Main WFs mineralized shear. +/- 65m window. (CNW Group/Karora Resources Inc.)
Figure 3: Spargos long section looking north highlighting Mineral Resource and recent drill results (CNW Group/Karora Resources Inc.)
  • Infill and extensional drilling targeting the Mason Zone delivered strong results extending the mineralized strike by 100 metres to 800 metres and providing confidence for a potential new deposit for future mining.
  • Larkin drilling infilled the northern end of the Larkin Mineral Resource. Results give increasing confidence for an upgrade of the current Inferred Mineral Resource to Indicated status.
  • Drilling in the A Zone and Western Flanks deposits focused on upgrading the Mineral Resource with results generally supporting the current interpretation and increasing the confidence of the Inferred portion of the Mineral Resource.
  • Drilling at Spargos was successful in extending high grade mineralization up to 140 metres below current drilling to 580 metres below surface. Mineralization remains open at depth.

Recent intersection highlights from the ongoing Beta Hunt underground diamond drill program and Spargos drill program are listed below:

Mason2

  • BM1941SP3-02AE:  12.2 g/t over 6.0 metres
  • BM1941SP3-14AE:  14.7 g/t over 4.0 metres and 8.0 g/t over 7.0 metres
  • BM1941SP3-09AE:  5.9 g/t over 7.8 metres
  • BM1941SP3-08AE:  3.8 g/t over 11.4 metres

Larkin2

  • BL1730-06AE:  4.2 g/t over 9.0 metres and 11.2g/t over 2.7 metres
  • BL1730-05AE:  3.0 g/t over 12.0 metres
  • BL1730-08AE:  4.0 g/t over 10.0 metres

Western Flanks 1

  • AWSP22-08AR: 12.0 g/t over 5.1 metres
  • AWSP22-02AR: 3.2 g/t over 12.8 metres
  • AWSP22-42AR: 2.8 g/t over 19.7 metres
  • AWSP22-45AR: 5.9 g/t over 13.9 metres, including 9.2 g/t over 1.7 metres

A Zone1

  • AASP22-16AR:  17.4 g/t over 2.6 metres
  • AASP22-21AR:  3.3 g/t over 9.8 metres
  • AASP22-17AR:  3.0 g/t over 9.7 metres
  • AA38ACC-07AR: 4.2 g/t over 4.2 metres

Spargos1.

  • KXDD003:  12.8 g/t over 2.1 metres and 4.4 g/t over 9.1 metres
  • KXDD004:  6.0 g/t over 5.0 metres and 3.4 g/t over 6.1 metres

  1. Estimated True Widths
  2. Interval lengths are downhole widths. Estimated true widths cannot be determined with available information.

 

Paul Andre Huet, Chairman & CEO, commented: "Today we reported more strong results at our flagship operation as part of the 2023 Beta Hunt drilling program. The theme of discovering new mineralized shear zones via exploration from existing underground development, expanding strike and depth extents of known shears via the drill bit and growing our resource base continues.

Our latest set of results from the Mason Zone continued to return significant results, including 14.7 g/t over 4.0 metres and 12.2 g/t over 6.0 metres, supporting the potential for our next new Mineral Resource in the Beta Block west and parallel to the existing Mineral Resource at the Larkin zone. The results at Mason continue to support the potential we previously identified (see Karora news release dated January 23, 2023) for the continued growth of the zone, which has now increased by another 100 metres to 800 metres of strike length.

A core focus of our 2023 drilling program is upgrading portions of our large Inferred Mineral Resource base. At the Larkin Zone, new infill drill results designed to upgrade and extend the current Mineral Resource returned encouraging values, including intercepts of 4.2 g/t over 9.0 metres and 11.2 g/t over 2.7 metres (hole BL1730-06AE). I am also very encouraged by the results we are seeing from our infill drilling at Western Flanks and A Zone. Recent highlights include intervals of 12.0 g/t over 5.1 metres and 2.8 g/t over 19.7 metres in Western Flanks and 17.4 g/t over 2.6 metres at A Zone. At both Western Flanks and A Zone, mineralization remains open at depth. These two shear zones have formed the backbone of our mining operation for many years and look poised for continued contributions for years to come.

The most recent drill results from the Spargos Mine provide further confidence that our ongoing technical work will result in a formal decision to proceed with a development of an underground mining operation. Our drilling has extended the known depth of gold mineralization by 140 metres to a depth of 580 metres below the surface, including intercepts of 6.0 g/t over 5.0 metres and 12.8 g/t over 2.1 metres. Important still, the deposit remains open at depth.

Overall, the results reported today support the potential for further discoveries, new Mineral Resources and ongoing upgrading of Mineral Resource categories and conversion of Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves. We will be providing an updated Mineral Resource and Reserve estimate in the fourth quarter of 2023."

Beta Hunt Gold Drilling Update

During 2023, gold drilling has focused on upgrading the gold Mineral Resources at Western Flanks, A Zone and Larkin, extending the Mason Zone mineralization and testing for the potential southern extension of the Fletcher Zone north of the Alpha Island Fault. Initial results of the Fletcher drill program were previously released (see Karora news releases dated April 13, August 8 and September 12, 2023).

Drilling Results

Gold drilling results greater than 1 g/t and their location are shown in Figure 1. Significant results greater than 10 gram-metres and detailed in Table 1.  The drilling results include holes targeting nickel which are also assayed for gold mineralization.

Figure 1: Beta Hunt plan view showing all drill traces with gold results. Significant results labelled.

Western Flanks and A Zone

In 2023, drilling at Western Flanks and A Zone is focused on upgrading the existing Inferred Mineral Resource for Mineral Reserve conversion. Drilling efforts have been concentrated on the north end of A Zone and the north and south sections of Western Flanks.  

A Zone results generally support the current A Zone interpretation. Western Flanks results show the mineralization to continue at depth, however, the northern section of the main shear is offset at depth in the hangingwall compared to the current resource model (Figure 2). The re-alignment of the mineralization occurs approximately 300 metres below the ultramafic/basalt contact and is interpreted as a dilational offset continuation of the main Western Flanks Shear. This interpretation provides potential for dilational repeats with increased depth. Assay grades to date associated with the newly interpreted hangingwall offset indicate higher grades compared to the average Western Flanks Resource grade of 2.7 g/t Au.

Significant intersections1 are highlighted below:

Western Flanks (existing Main Shear interpretation)

  • WW420-02AR: 4.8g/t over 12.6 metres
  • WW420-02AR: 5.9g/t over 8.3 metres
  • AWSP22-02AR: 3.2 g/t over 12.8 metres
  • AWSP22-42AR: 2.8 g/t over 19.7 metres
  • AWSP22-04AR: 2.5 g/t over 18.0 metres

Western Flanks (Hangingwall Offset)

  • AWSP22-08AR:  12.0 g/t over 5.1 metres
  • AWSP22-45AR:  5.9 g/t over 13.9 metres, including 9.2g/t over 1.7 metres

A Zone

  • AASP22-16AR:  17.4 g/t over 2.6 metres
  • AA38ACC-07AR: 4.2 g/t over 4.2 metres
  • AASP22-21AR:  3.3 g/t over 9.8 metres
  • AASP22-17AR:  3.0 g/t over 9.7 metres

  1. Estimated true widths.

 

Figure 2: Cross section of Western Flanks (WF) North looking north and centred about drill hole AWSP22-08AR.  Shows interpreted hangingwall offset of Main WFs mineralized shear. +/- 65m window.

Mason and Larkin Zones

Results were returned from nine holes drilled to test the interpreted Mason Zone mineralization located approximately 100 to 200 metres west of and parallel to the Larkin Zone. The recent drilling completed has extended potential strike by 100 metres to 800 metres. All nine holes returned significant results1 with highlights provided below:

  • BM1941SP3-14AE: 14.7g/t over 4.0 metres and 8.0 g/t over 7.0 metres and 4.5 g/t
  • BM1941SP3-02AE: 12.2 g/t over 6.0 metres
  • BM1941SP3-09AE:  5.9 g/t over 7.8 metres
  • BM1941SP3-08AE:  3.8 g/t over 11.4 metres

  1. Interval lengths are downhole widths. Estimated true widths cannot be determined with available information.

 

Mason has the potential to deliver a new mining opportunity south of the Alpha Island Fault. All results received to date will be reviewed with the aim of producing a new Mason Mineral Resource in the latter part of 2023.

At Larkin, results were returned from twelve holes drilled to infill and extend the northern end of the current Mineral Resource. Highlights from this drilling are listed below and provide encouragement that the drilling will upgrade the current Mineral Resource:

  • BL1730-06AE:  4.2 g/t over 9.0 metres and 11.2g/t over 2.7 metres
  • BL1730-08AE: 4.0 g/t over 10.0 metres
  • BL1730-05AE:  3.0 g/t over 12.0 metres

  1. Interval lengths are downhole widths. Estimated true widths cannot be determined with available information.

 

Spargos Mine Gold Drilling Update

The Spargos Deeps diamond drilling comprised four surface diamond totalling 2,712 metres aimed to test the vertical down-plunge extension of the main Spargos lode. Drilling targeted mineralization up to 140 metres below existing drilling. 

Three holes (KXDD002,003, 004) confirmed the extension of the deposit below the existing Mineral Resource while drill hole KXDD001 was successful in upgrading the northern margin of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Mineralization was extended by this drill program to 580 metres below surface and remains open at depth. All holes returned significant results1 in the targeted Main Lode position with highlights provided below:

  • KXDD001:  4.4 g/t over 2.0 metres
  • KXDD002:  4.8 g/t over 4.2 metres
  • KXDD003:  12.8 g/t over 2.1 metres and 4.4 g/t over 9.1 metres
  • KXDD004:  6.0 g/t over 5.0 metres and 3.4 g/t over 6.1 metres

  1. Estimated true widths.

 

These results will be incorporated into an updated Spargos Mineral Resource to assess the deposit as an underground mine opportunity and will be included as part of the updated Karora Mineral Resource due for release in Q4, 2023. 

Figure 3: Spargos long section looking north highlighting Mineral Resource and recent drill results

Compliance Statement (JORC 2012 and NI 43-101)

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Devlin, FAusIMM, Group Geologist, Karora Resources Inc., a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

At Beta Hunt all drill core sampling is conducted by Karora personnel. Samples for gold analysis are shipped to SGS Mineral Services of Kalgoorlie for preparation and assaying by 50 gram fire assay analytical method. All gold diamond drilling samples submitted for assay include at least one blank and one Certified Reference Material ("CRM") per batch, plus one CRM or blank every 20 samples. In samples with observed visible gold mineralization, a coarse blank is inserted after the visible gold mineralization to serve as both a coarse flush to prevent contamination of subsequent samples and a test for gold smearing from one sample to the next which may have resulted from inadequate cleaning of the crusher and pulveriser. The lab is also required to undertake a minimum of 1 in 20 wet screens on pulverised samples to ensure a minimum 85% passing at -75µm. Samples for nickel analysis are shipped to SGS Australia Mineral Services of Kalgoorlie for preparation. Pulps are then shipped to Perth for assaying. The analytical technique is ICP41Q, a four acid digest ICP-AES package. Assays recorded above the upper detection limit (25,000ppm Ni) are re-analyzed using the same technique with a greater dilution (ICP43B). All samples submitted for nickel assay include at least one CRM per batch, with a minimum of one CRM per 20 samples.

Karora operates an industry best practice QA/QC process to ensure the integrity of all assay results.

About Karora Resources

Karora is focused on increasing gold production to a targeted range of 170,000-195,000 ounces by 2024 at its integrated Beta Hunt Gold Mine and Higginsville Gold Operations ("HGO") in Western Australia. The Higginsville treatment facility is a low-cost 1.6 Mtpa processing plant, which is fed at capacity from Karora's underground Beta Hunt mine and Higginsville mines. In July 2022, Karora acquired the 1.0 Mtpa Lakewood Mill in Western Australia. At Beta Hunt, a robust gold Mineral Resource and Reserve are hosted in multiple gold shears, with gold intersections along a 5 km strike length remaining open in multiple directions. HGO has a substantial Mineral gold Resource and Reserve and prospective land package totaling approximately 1,900 square kilometers. Karora has a strong Board and management team focused on delivering shareholder value and responsible mining, as demonstrated by Karora's commitment to reducing emissions across its operations. Karora's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol KRR and on the OTCQX market under the symbol KRRGF.

Table 1: Beta Hunt Significant Gold Results – Dec 10, 2022 to June 30, 2023

Target/Prospect

Hole  ID                

Sub
interval

From
 (m)

To (m)

Downhole
Interval
(m)

Est. True
Width (m)

Au
(g/t)1.

AZONE

AA38ACC-02AR

51.9

65.6

13.7

11.6

2.7

AZONE

AA38ACC-04AR

75.0

75.9

0.9

0.4

16.0

AZONE

AA38ACC-07AR

105.2

107.0

1.8

0.9

19.8

AZONE

73.0

85.0

12.0

6.1

4.2

AZONE

AAP38-04AR

39.0

43.0

4.0

3.7

7.3

AZONE

80.5

87.0

6.5

6.0

2.3

AZONE

67.0

77.5

10.5

9.7

2.0

AZONE

AAP38-08AR

84.0

91.0

7.0

2.6

2.2

AZONE

100.0

103.0

3.0

1.1

4.4

AZONE

AAP38-15AR

37.0

40.5

3.5

3.0

3.1

AZONE

44.0

60.0

16.0

13.9

2.9

AZONE

AAP38-16AR

54.0

59.0

5.0

3.4

4.6

AZONE

73.0

84.0

11.0

7.5

1.7

AZONE

AAP38-17AR

65.0

69.0

4.0

1.9

2.6

AZONE

98.0

101.0

3.0

1.5

4.5

AZONE

105.0

108.0

3.0

1.5

5.0

AZONE

AAP38-18AR

62.0

80.0

18.0

8.6

2.7

AZONE

105.0

107.0

2.0

1.0

10.5

AZONE

AAP38-19AR

92.0

94.0

2.0

0.7

7.9

AZONE

AASP22-11AR

89.0

106.0

17.0

15.9

1.6

AZONE

AASP22-15AR

127.0

137.0

10.0

7.5

2.2

AZONE

AASP22-16AR

131.0

134.4

3.4

2.6

17.4

AZONE

AASP22-17AR

122.0

126.0

4.0

2.8

2.9

AZONE

130.0

143.6

13.6

9.7

3.0

AZONE

AASP22-18AR

72.0

73.0

1.0

0.5

17.3

AZONE

164.0

170.0

6.0

3.3

4.9

AZONE

AASP22-19AR

255.0

260.0

5.0

1.9

2.6

AZONE

AASP22-21AR

120.0

121.0

1.0

0.6

26.6

AZONE

158.0

174.0

16.0

9.8

3.3

AZONE

179.0

182.0

3.0

1.8

8.9

AZONE

AASP22-23AR

272.0

280.0

8.0

3.3

3.0

AZONE

AASP9-01AR

142.2

143.0

0.8

0.7

112.0

AZONE

AASP9-02AR

109.0

111.0

2.0

1.6

6.4

AZONE

AASP9-04AR

142.0

151.0

9.0

5.1

3.3

WF

AWSP22-02AR

122.0

149.0

27.0

12.8

3.2

WF

166.3

183.0

16.7

7.9

2.0

WF

AWSP22-03AR

123.0

132.0

9.0

3.5

2.6

WF

159.0

167.0

8.0

3.2

4.1

WF

205.0

217.0

12.0

4.8

3.9

WF

256.0

263.0

7.0

2.8

2.1

WF

266.0

271.0

5.0

2.0

2.7

WF

178.6

182.4

3.8

1.5

15.5

WF

AWSP22-04AR

184.0

226.0

42.0

18.0

2.5

WF

including

192.0

195.0

3.0

1.3

6.8

WF

AWSP22-05AR

121.0

132.0

11.0

3.9

4.2

WF

221.1

233.0

11.9

4.1

2.7

WF

267.0

276.0

9.0

3.1

3.2

WF

302.0

304.0

2.0

0.7

5.3

WF

AWSP22-06AR

109.0

118.0

9.0

3.4

4.8

WF

233.5

238.0

4.5

1.7

6.6

WF

258.0

260.5

2.5

0.9

4.2

WF

AWSP22-07AR

305.0

306.0

1.0

0.3

25.0

WF

AWSP22-08AR

159.7

165.7

6.0

1.9

2.1

WF

331.0

347.0

16.0

5.1

12.0

WF

AWSP22-09AE

139.0

147.0

8.0

1.8

1.5

WF

377.6

382.0

4.4

1.0

5.4

WF

AWSP22-10AE

123.1

123.5

0.4

0.1

120.0

WF

AWSP22-41AR

106.3

108.0

1.7

0.6

13.1

WF

120.0

130.0

10.0

3.6

2.8

WF

AWSP22-42AR

149.0

188.0

39.0

19.7

2.8

WF

AWSP22-44AR

95.0

98.0

3.0

1.1

8.3

WF

139.0

140.0

1.0

0.4

68.4

WF

185.0

208.0

23.0

8.4

1.8

WF

211.0

221.0

10.0

3.6

4.7

WF

AWSP22-45AR

417.0

475.0

58.0

13.9

5.9

WF

including

417.0

463.0

46.0

11.1

6.0

WF

including

468.0

475.0

7.0

1.7

9.2

WF

WW420-01AR

56.0

64.0

8.0

7.6

1.3

WF

WW420-02AR

75.0

90.0

15.0

12.6

4.8

WF

144.0

145.0

1.0

0.8

28.4

WF

WW420-03AR

86.0

98.0

12.0

9.5

1.9

WF

WW420-04AR

89.8

101.0

11.2

8.7

1.8

WF

104.0

115.2

11.2

8.7

3.3

WF

WW420-05AR

107.0

116.0

9.0

5.0

5.5

WF

176.0

179.0

3.0

1.6

4.0

WF

182.9

186.5

3.6

1.9

2.9

WF

WW420-06AR

101.0

114.0

13.0

8.3

5.9

WF

WW420-07AR

61.1

66.0

4.9

2.9

12.0

WF

73.0

80.0

7.0

4.1

3.4

WF

122.0

135.5

13.5

8.0

3.3

WF

WW420-08AR

66.0

81.0

15.0

6.8

1.6

WF

89.0

94.0

5.0

2.3

2.4

WF

123.0

132.0

9.0

3.9

8.4

WF

WW420-10AR

78.0

92.0

14.0

5.7

4.3

WF

171.0

176.0

5.0

2.0

2.2

WF

WW420-13AR

102.0

113.0

11.0

7.6

2.1

WF

WW420-14AR

84.0

89.0

5.0

2.7

10.8

WF

WW430SP-02AR

110

116

6

5.7

2.53

30C

B30-1830-01NR

0.0

6.0

6.0

3.5

30C

B30-1830-02NR

0.0

4.5

4.5

3.8

30C

B30-1830-03NR

3.0

11.0

8.0

2.9

30C

B30-1830-05NR

0.0

13.6

13.6

2.7

30C

B30-1830-06NR

9.8

13.0

3.2

4.9

30C

B30-1830-07NR

0.0

5.5

5.5

4.1

30C

B30-1830-09NR

0.9

8.0

7.2

2.4

30C

B30-1830-10NR

5.0

9.0

4.0

4.8

30C

B30-1830-11NR

14.0

20.0

6.0

3.8

30C

B30-1830-12NR

0.0

5.0

5.0

2.1

COW

BC1704-013AE

223.0

228.1

5.1

4.2

COW

223.0

228.1

5.1

4.2

LARK

BL1730-02AE

136.1

143.1

7.0

2.5

LARK

BL1730-03AE

80.0

85.0

5.0

2.9

LARK

172.0

184.0

12.0

1.4

LARK

308.0

313.0

5.0

2.3

LARK

BL1730-05AE

170.0

175.5

5.5

4.5

LARK

292.0

304.0

12.0

3.0

LARK

292.0

304.0

12.0

3.0

LARK

323.0

325.0

2.0

5.6

LARK

449.0

454.0

5.0

2.9

LARK

475.0

476.0

1.0

16.0

LARK

BL1730-06AE

472.0

479.0

7.0

3.6

LARK

489.0

498.0

9.0

4.2

LARK

512.0

514.7

2.7

11.2

LARK

521.0

525.0

4.0

5.5

LARK

BL1730-07AE

246.4

254.0

7.6

2.3

LARK

265.0

265.8

0.8

39.6

LARK

326.0

331.0

5.0

2.9

LARK

326.0

331.0

5.0

2.9

LARK

451.3

455.0

3.7

2.8

LARK

547.0

558.6

11.6

1.6

LARK

576.5

581.0

4.6

2.2

LARK

BL1730-08AE

205.0

206.0

1.0

35.3

LARK

214.0

224.0

10.0

4.0

LARK

BL1730-09AE

233.0

240.0

7.0

3.2

LARK

BL1941SP3-06AE-A

287.0

292.0

5.0

2.5

LARK

BLB16-06AE

140.0

148.0

8.0

3.8

MASON

BM1941SP3-02AE

90.0

96.0

6.0

6.3

MASON

159.0

165.0

6.0

12.2

MASON

245.0

248.0

3.0

11.2

MASON

BM1941SP3-08AE

109.3

115.0

5.7

5.3

MASON

109.3

115.0

5.7

5.3

MASON

311.0

320.0

9.0

1.6

MASON

416.0

417.7

1.7

5.9

MASON

426.0

437.4

11.4

3.8

MASON

BM1941SP3-09AE

245.0

246.0

1.0

20.4

MASON

366.0

373.0

7.0

4.2

MASON

401.2

409.0

7.8

5.9

MASON

423.0

425.0

2.0

13.4

MASON

BM1941SP3-11AE

10.0

16.0

6.0

3.1

MASON

84.3

86.0

1.8

7.5

MASON

153.6

161.0

7.4

2.9

MASON

193.0

197.0

4.0

3.1

MASON

310.0

320.0

10.0

1.1

MASON

391.0

396.0

5.0

3.8

MASON

BMB13-05AE

113.0

115.9

2.9

3.5

MASON

248.0

255.0

7.0

3.9

MASON

419.0

428.5

9.5

3.0

MASON

BMB16-08AE

436.0

437.0

1.0

12.5

MASON

BM1941SP3-14AE

90.0

94.0

4.0

14.7

MASON

343.0

351.0

8.0

4.5

MASON

368.0

375.0

7.0

8.1

40C

W44-405-007NE

15.0

16.0

1.0

13.6

40C

W44-405-018NR

37.8

38.4

0.6

19.4

Spargos

KXDD001

452.4

455.3

2.9

1.95

4

KXDD002

599.6

605.0

5.4

4.2

5

KXDD003

605.0

608.0

3.0

2.1

13

638.0

649.5

11.5

9.1

4

KXDD004

613.0

618.5

5.5

5

6

624.6

632.0

7.4

6.1

3

1.  Reported gold grades > 1.0 g/t downhole and gram x metre > 10g/t

2.  Estimated true widths applied where known. Interval lengths are downhole widths where Estimated true widths cannot be determined with available information.

Table 2 Beta Hunt - Drillhole Collars for Gold Results received Dec10, 2022 to June 30, 2023

Target/

 Hole ID

MGA_N

MGA_E

mRL

DIP

AZI

Total Length (m)

Prospect

AZONE

AASP9-03AR

6545029.4

374220.4

119.6

-30.5

191.5

176.8

WF

AWSP22-01AR

6544529.5

374510.3

-266.4

-45.4

215.7

204.1

WF

AWSP22-40AR

6544533.5

374505.3

-266.6

-47.9

248.5

223.8

WF

AWSP22-43AR

6544533.3

374505.5

-266.5

-60.4

203.8

279.2

WF

WW405DD-43AR

6543665.2

375286.8

-398.8

-41.9

175.0

335.7

WF

WW420-09AAR

6543907.8

375028.0

-414.5

-54.0

208.9

198

WF

WW420-09AR

6543910.2

375033.8

-418.6

-52.1

209.7

161.5

WF

WW420-15AR

6543843.1

375080.0

-418.8

-56.8

206.9

221.9

WF

WW420-16AR

6543842.4

375080.1

-418.9

-51.2

181.7

198

30C

B30-20-006NE

6542275.0

375900.7

-404.0

21.5

227.8

129

30C

B30-20-009NE

6542274.8

375900.7

-403.9

21.0

201.5

129

40C

W44-405-009NE

6543706.7

375122.5

-398.9

18.0

224.5

183.2

Delta

EDRAW-25NR

6543737.6

375690.4

-495.6

-41.5

57.2

114

MASON

BM1941SP3-09AE

6542438.9

375424.3

-403.8

-54.8

270.1

483

WF

WW420-11AE

6543907.8

375028.0

-414.5

-64.1

212.0

555

WF

WW430SP-02AR

6543786.1

375212.9

-429.1

-8.1

225.7

225.4

WF

WW430SP-04AR

6543786.1

375212.9

-429.1

-19.4

216.6

221.5

WF

WW430SP-07AR

6543786.1

375212.9

-429.1

-32.8

216.7

246

30C

B30-BRI-28NR

6542162.7

375927.6

-389.0

30.7

264.3

77.8

30C

B30-BRI-29NR

6542162.7

375927.6

-389.0

49.1

284.4

71.89

AZONE

AA38ACC-02AR

6545031.0

374122.9

42.0

14.6

250.3

107.6

AZONE

AA38ACC-04AR

6545029.2

374128.6

41.7

8.2

153.5

143.6

AZONE

AA38ACC-05AR

6545029.3

374128.6

41.6

6.0

148.8

204

AZONE

AA38ACC-07AR

6545028.8

374125.8

40.6

-26.6

169.2

173.9

AZONE

AAP38-04AR

6545036.2

374100.4

41.5

-14.0

235.1

114

AZONE

AAP38-06AR

6545034.1

374101.3

40.5

-54.5

241.9

116.9

AZONE

AAP38-08AR

6545037.3

374101.3

40.6

-34.4

283.1

194.7

AZONE

AAP38-15AR

6545027.6

374115.5

41.1

-14.8

198.0

105

AZONE

AAP38-16AR

6545027.8

374115.1

40.5

-41.0

210.8

105

AZONE

AAP38-17AR

6545027.8

374115.2

40.5

-54.0

197.2

123

AZONE

AAP38-18AR

6545016.1

374120.7

41.5

-14.3

161.7

114

AZONE

AAP38-19AR

6545016.5

374120.7

41.0

-49.4

168.0

167.2

AZONE

AASP10-01AR

6545097.9

374109.1

101.6

2.6

201.3

132.3

AZONE

AASP10-08AR

6545098.3

374108.9

103.9

33.2

203.7

128.6

AZONE

AASP22-11AR

6544534.1

374513.8

-266.0

-22.0

50.6

126

AZONE

AASP22-12AR

6544542.3

374504.5

-265.8

-17.0

2.9

157

AZONE

AASP22-13AR

6544544.4

374500.8

-265.3

-10.3

342.6

207.2

AZONE

AASP22-14AR

6544544.3

374500.5

-265.4

-9.1

335.9

261.3

AZONE

AASP22-15AR

6544534.2

374513.6

-266.5

-45.1

50.6

165

AZONE

AASP22-16AR

6544541.8

374504.9

-266.7

-42.7

24.4

161.95

AZONE

AASP22-17AR

6544542.0

374504.7

-266.7

-35.6

1.3

197.7

AZONE

AASP22-18AR

6544544.4

374500.9

-265.6

-24.4

340.4

237.4

AZONE

AASP22-19AR

6544544.2

374500.5

-265.6

-16.6

332.5

281.16

AZONE

AASP22-21AR

6544541.7

374504.9

-266.7

-57.0

23.5

215.84

AZONE

AASP22-22AR

6544541.9

374504.8

-266.7

-41.7

345.3

251.9

AZONE

AASP22-23AR

6544544.0

374500.8

-266.1

-29.5

335.0

323.9

AZONE

AASP9-01AR

6545030.8

374217.4

119.8

-19.9

232.6

204

AZONE

AASP9-02AR

6545030.5

374218.3

119.7

-33.1

223.4

131.9

AZONE

AASP9-04AR

6545029.2

374220.5

119.7

-27.0

172.9

151

AZONE

AASP9-06AR

6545030.1

374218.5

119.9

-19.3

178.5

152.8

AZONE

AASP9-07AR

6545030.4

374218.2

119.9

-22.4

209.9

192.4

AZONE

AASP9-08AR

6545029.8

374219.3

120.3

-8.5

214.5

189.4

AZONE

AASP9-09AR

6545030.8

374217.4

120.3

-6.7

237.9

132.4

COW

BC1704-013AE

6543392.6

375448.7

-292.7

-52.5

202.0

426.1

FLET

WF405SOD-01AE

6543631.6

375234.7

-399.7

-33.5

231.1

627.3

LARK

BL1730-01AE

6543246.8

375358.4

-300.2

-14.8

243.3

272.5

LARK

BL1730-02AE

6543244.8

375359.7

-300.3

-13.0

212.0

330.5

LARK

BL1730-03AE

6543244.6

375359.9

-299.9

-10.0

188.1

363.3

LARK

BL1730-04AE

6543246.3

375359.2

-300.6

-37.6

245.4

485.5

LARK

BL1730-05AE

6543244.8

375360.7

-300.8

-35.3

212.2

489.5

LARK

BL1730-06AE

6543244.7

375360.8

-300.8

-28.6

194.0

546.4

LARK

BL1730-07AE

6543244.3

375361.1

-300.5

-34.0

192.5

685.4

LARK

BL1730-08AE

6543246.0

375359.9

-300.9

-49.4

227.4

579.26

LARK

BL1730-09AE

6543246.4

375359.5

-300.8

-44.3

204.9

642.43

LARK

BL1941SP3-06AE-A

6542438.7

375455.4

-405.1

-53.6

59.4

372

LARK

BLB13-08AE

6542350.2

375841.7

-401.5

-44.3

195.6

435

LARK

BLB16-06AE

6541997.7

375929.5

-458.1

-27.3

254.8

507.73

MASON

BM1941SP3-02AE

6542438.4

375425.1

-406.0

-38.8

217.2

366.4

MASON

BM1941SP3-03AE

6542439.3

375424.8

-405.9

-33.6

267.0

339.4

MASON

BM1941SP3-08AE

6542440.6

375424.8

-406.0

-39.5

282.2

450.37

MASON

BM1941SP3-11AE

6542436.7

375428.5

-406.2

-45.3

195.9

487.7

MASON

BM1941SP3-12AE

6542436.7

375428.7

-405.8

-26.0

182.2

499.1

MASON

BMB13-05AE

6542350.5

375841.4

-401.1

-25.7

235.1

735.4

MASON

BMB16-08AE

6541899.1

375982.4

-471.5

-23.6

217.7

486.7

WF

AWSP22-02AR

6544528.9

374510.9

-266.6

-37.8

183.3

256

WF

AWSP22-03AR

6544528.6

374511.1

-266.7

-31.7

169.4

282.1

WF

AWSP22-04AR

6544529.4

374510.2

-266.7

-52.0

215.6

240.08

WF

AWSP22-05AR

6544528.7

374511.1

-266.7

-37.6

170.0

314.7

WF

AWSP22-06AR

6544529.3

374510.3

-266.7

-56.2

210.1

321

WF

AWSP22-07AR

6544528.9

374510.8

-266.7

-43.0

172.4

374.3

WF

AWSP22-08AR

6544528.7

374511.0

-266.8

-55.0

188.1

417

WF

AWSP22-09AE

6544528.9

374510.8

-266.7

-61.1

189.4

404.7

WF

AWSP22-10AE

6544528.7

374511.1

-266.8

-54.2

173.7

509.9

WF

AWSP22-41AR

6544533.5

374505.4

-266.6

-56.6

245.6

294

WF

AWSP22-42AR

6544533.3

374505.4

-266.4

-50.2

225.9

210

WF

AWSP22-44AR

6544533.4

374505.4

-266.5

-50.4

185.9

275.6

WF

AWSP22-45AR

6544532.9

374506.2

-266.8

-48.7

168.2

515.7

WF

WW395-15AE

6543803.3

375249.2

-392.4

-39.7

176.0

57.2

WF

WW395-15AE-A

6543803.4

375249.1

-392.7

-39.6

176.2

407

WF

WW405DD-40AR

6543665.3

375286.5

-398.8

-54.0

236.5

274

WF

WW405DD-41AR

6543665.2

375286.6

-398.8

-53.6

210.3

261.15

WF

WW405DD-42AR

6543665.1

375286.6

-398.7

-48.5

188.9

252

WF

WW420-01AR

6543910.4

375033.6

-417.5

-9.4

226.0

173.9

WF

WW420-02AR

6543910.0

375033.8

-417.4

-8.1

194.1

160.3

WF

WW420-03AR

6543910.4

375033.5

-417.9

-25.0

233.8

150

WF

WW420-04AR

6543910.1

375033.6

-418.2

-25.1

207.0

159.04

WF

WW420-05AR

6543910.8

375033.4

-418.6

-37.1

251.9

198.16

WF

WW420-06AR

6543910.3

375033.5

-418.3

-40.2

221.4

133.6

WF

WW420-07AR

6543910.0

375033.9

-418.6

-37.0

197.3

158.8

WF

WW420-08AR

6543910.4

375033.4

-418.4

-51.8

238.7

135.3

WF

WW420-10AR

6543909.5

375034.4

-418.6

-46.4

187.3

203.8

WF

WW420-13AR

6543843.5

375079.7

-418.6

-31.9

242.3

140.9

WF

WW420-14AR

6543843.4

375079.7

-418.6

-46.5

225.5

132

K90C-01NE

6541642.9

374865.6

288.2

-63.1

58.3

1178.1

K90C-01NE-W1

6541642.9

374865.6

288.2

-63.1

58.3

1095.6

K90C-01NE-W1B

6541642.9

374865.6

288.2

-63.1

58.3

1135.34

01C

A01SP9-03NE

6545030.3

374218.2

122.8

30.3

183.2

101.7

30C

B30-1830-01NR

6542723.7

375515.5

-356.4

10.8

265.9

44.8

30C

B30-1830-02NR

6542723.6

375515.5

-356.3

16.8

233.7

38.74

30C

B30-1830-03NR

6542724.2

375515.3

-355.2

34.7

265.9

42

30C

B30-1830-04NR

6542723.7

375515.4

-354.2

45.5

232.9

29.6

30C

B30-1830-05NR

6542723.8

375515.8

-353.9

67.4

257.8

29.7

30C

B30-1830-06NR

6542709.2

375519.3

-355.9

31.7

218.0

30

30C

B30-1830-07NR

6542711.2

375527.1

-356.2

32.1

182.8

38.7

30C

B30-1830-09NR

6542712.2

375526.5

-354.1

79.1

181.5

30

30C

B30-1830-10NR

6542717.8

375548.7

-359.5

26.9

189.4

56.64

30C

B30-1830-11NR

6542717.8

375548.7

-359.2

39.4

189.3

62.4

30C

B30-1830-12NR

6542722.5

375515.9

-357.0

-6.7

231.5

81.06

30C

B30-BRI-41NR

6542133.1

375928.4

-385.5

51.7

275.9

54.95

40C

W44-405-007NE

6543706.6

375122.4

-398.3

32.0

224.5

80.5

40C

W44-405-008NE

6543706.6

375122.4

-397.7

45.0

224.5

161.5

40C

W44-405-018NR

6543681.2

375165.7

-399.3

16.0

221.5

188.8

Delta

EDRAW-15NR

6543707.3

375706.0

-496.6

-35.2

85.5

95.9

Delta

EDRAW-16NR

6543707.2

375706.2

-495.7

-12.9

78.1

77.9

Delta

EDRAW-18NR

6543707.5

375705.9

-495.8

-13.6

64.3

75

Kappa

EK518-01NR

6543596.9

375758.0

-494.7

-13.1

116.6

150

Kappa

EK518-04NR

6543607.1

375754.9

-494.5

-11.4

98.6

108.11

Kappa

EK518-07NR

6543607.0

375755.0

-494.5

-15.5

91.6

105.05

Kappa

EK518-08NR

6543607.0

375754.9

-494.3

-15.3

74.6

101.6

Kappa

EK518-10NR

6543607.2

375754.6

-494.3

-10.6

61.6

104.9

MASON

BM1941SP3-14AE

6542440.1

375424.7

-405.9

-31.3

283.4

428.9

Spargos

KXDD001

6543275.1

353944.7

427.7

-59.4

88.9

560.1

Spargos

KXDD002

6543292.2

353853.8

431.3

-61.3

93.5

739.1

Spargos

KXDD003

6543209.7

353836.3

429.7

-66.0

90.1

741.52

Spargos

KXDD004

6543139.2

353827.3

429.0

-65.2

89.1

671.7

For further information: please contact: Rob Buchanan, Director, Investor Relations, T: (416) 363-0649, www.karoraresources.com

