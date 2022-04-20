Karora Announces First Quarter Gold Production of 27,489 ounces and Sales of 26,286 ounces

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) (OTCQX: KRRGF) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce consolidated gold production of 27,489 ounces for the first quarter of 2022 from its Beta Hunt and Higginsville mines in Western Australia. Gold sales for the quarter were 26,286 ounces. Karora's consolidated unaudited cash balance was $78 million as of March 31, 2022 as the company deployed capital into its growth plan.

Paul Andre Huet, Chairman & CEO, commented: "I am extremely proud of our gold production during the first quarter which was in line with our 2022 mine plan, despite challenging conditions.

As with many of our peers in the mining business, the first quarter of 2022 was impacted by lower labour availability and higher costs associated with state-mandated COVID-19 protocols. With Western Australia's interstate border opening on March 3rd, the state has seen an elevated number of COVID-19 cases which has led to increased worker absenteeism across all sectors.

Our full-year 2022 guidance range for gold production of between 110,000 to 135,000 ounces and AISC1 of US$950 to US$1,050 per ounce sold remains unchanged. As previously indicated, we expect the temporary cost and labour impacts of COVID-19 mandates on operations to diminish as the year progresses resulting in full year production being weighted to the second half of the year with associated lower costs. It is important to note that we introduced payable nickel production guidance for 2022 of between 450 to 550 tonnes. We assumed a conservative nickel price of US$16,000 per tonne (see Karora new release dated February 14, 2022) in our AISC1 by-product credit forecast, well below the current spot price of over US$33,000 per tonne.

1. Non-IFRS: the definition and reconciliation of these measures are included in the Non-IFRS Measures section of Karora's news release dated March 14, 2022 and Karora's MD&A dated March 14, 2022.

Our March 31, 2022 unaudited cash balance of $78 million was approximately $13 million lower than our December 31, 2021 cash balance as a result of increased capital expenditures related to our growth plan to increase gold production to an anticipated range of 185,000 to 205,000 ounces by 2024. The major growth plan capital expenditures for 2022 are related to advancing work on the second decline at Beta Hunt and expanding the Higginsville Mill from 1.6 Mtpa to 2.5 Mtpa by 2024.

Overall, our performance in the first quarter of 2022 was in line with our expectations as we anticipated COVID-19 related pressures on production costs in the first half of 2022 and, accordingly, factored this into our 2022 guidance. I am grateful to our operating team in Western Australia for their continued strong performance during challenging times."

About Karora Resources

Karora is focused on increasing gold production to a targeted range of 185,000-205,000 ounces by 2024 at its integrated Beta Hunt Gold Mine and Higginsville Gold Operations ("HGO") in Western Australia. The Higginsville treatment facility is a low-cost 1.6 Mtpa processing plant, expanding to a planned 2.5 Mtpa by 2024, which is fed at capacity from Karora's underground Beta Hunt mine and Higginsville mines. At Beta Hunt, a robust gold Mineral Resource and Reserve is hosted in multiple gold shears, with gold intersections along a 4 km strike length remaining open in multiple directions. HGO has a substantial Mineral gold Resource and Reserve and prospective land package totaling approximately 1,900 square kilometers. The Company also owns the high grade Spargos Reward project, which came into production in 2021. Karora has a strong Board and management team focused on delivering shareholder value and responsible mining, as demonstrated by Karora's commitment to reducing emissions across its operations. Karora's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol KRR and also trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol KRRGF.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

