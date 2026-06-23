KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

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SASKATOON, SK, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Karnalyte Resources Inc. ("Karnalyte" or the "Company") (TSX: KRN) announced today that all nominee directors listed in the management information circular dated May 13, 2026, were elected as directors of the Company at the annual meeting of the Company's shareholders held on June 23, 2026 (the "Meeting") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

At the meeting, 27,116,057 shares were voted, representing 50.89% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The voting results for all matters brought forth at the Meeting are set out below.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

NOMINEES NUMBER OF SHARES

VOTED IN FAVOR % IN

FAVOR NUMBER OF SHARES

WITHHELD %

WITHHELD D.C. ANJARIA 26,228,649 97.44 689,618 2.56 JENNIFER HASKEY 26,600,496 98.82 317,771 1.18 LARRY LONG 26,559,625 98.67 358,642 1.33 DILIP V. PATHAKJEE 26,226,689 97.43 691,578 2.57 PUJAN VAISHNAV 26,232,899 97.45 685,368 2.55

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS



NUMBER OF SHARES

VOTED IN FAVOR % IN

FAVOR NUMBER OF SHARES

WITHHELD %

WITHHELD ERNST & YOUNG 26,568,823 97.98 547,234 2.02

ABOUT KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC.

Karnalyte Resources Inc. is a development stage potash company. Karnalyte owns the Wynyard Potash Project, with planned phase 1 production of 675,000 tonnes per year ("t/a") of high grade granular potash, and two subsequent phases of 750,000 t/a each, taking total production up to 2.175 million t/a. All environmental permits remain valid, preliminary detailed engineering is complete, and the existing Offtake Agreement with Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited remains in effect. Further development is dependent on the continued strength of potash prices and obtaining financing.

SOURCE Karnalyte Resources Inc.

For further information, please contact: Karnalyte Resources Inc., 1(639) 398-6478, [email protected], www.karnalyte.com