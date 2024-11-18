KARISMA HOTELS & RESORTS UNVEILS BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Guests Can Save Up to 65%, Enjoy Resort Credits of Up to $1,000, and Experience Unforgettable Stays Through January 2027 with Karisma's Biggest Sale of the Year

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Plan your spring break escape, summer getaway, or holiday retreat with Karisma Hotels & Resorts' Black Friday Sale , offering incredible savings of up to 65% on stays at award-winning hotels in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Guests can book from November 18, 2024, to December 6, 2024, and travel between November 18, 2024, to January 2, 2027 to take advantage of spectacular savings at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, Margaritaville Island Reserve® Resorts, and Azul Beach Resorts.

At Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, families can save up to 65%, enjoy up to $1,000 in resort credits, and have kids stay free. The recently expanded Aqua Nick water park, along with the newly opened Snick Lounge and The Sweetery, promises even more fun and excitement for everyone. Meanwhile, at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, guests can save up to 45% and receive up to $400 in resort credits. This year, the resort welcomed Tommy and Chuckie from Rugrats, along with Rubble from PAW Patrol. With 29 characters across both Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya and Punta Cana, Karisma Hotels & Resorts officially offers the most characters in the Caribbean. Signature seasonal events like Nickelodeon Holiday Extravaganza, Slime Break Getaway, Summer of SpongeBob, Nick Jr. Friends Event, and next year's 25th-anniversary celebration of DORA will continue to inspire play, creativity, and lasting memories for the whole family.

Margaritaville Island Reserve® invites travelers to unwind in tropical bliss with savings of up to 60% at Margaritaville Island Reserve® Riviera Maya and up to 55% at Margaritaville Island Reserve® Riviera Cancun, along with up to $1,000 in resort credits. Whether at the adult-only Riviera Maya hotel or the family-friendly Riviera Cancun, where kids stay free, Margaritaville Island Reserve® offers an escape that embodies Margaritaville's signature laid-back, carefree state of mind. Known for its vibrant energy and award-winning seasonal programming, the resorts provide experiences that go beyond relaxation. Guests can revel in the excitement of Margarita Month, celebrating the signature drink with curated tastings and mixology offerings, while Summer of Music brings live performances and immersive entertainment. Finally, the thrilling Tropical Oktoberfest boasts beer-infused massages, stein-holding contests, Michelada masterclasses, and brewery tours.

Azul Beach Resort Negril delivers the ultimate family-friendly getaway with a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. Families can save up to 60%, enjoy up to $1,000 in resort credits, and have kids stay free while immersing themselves in the beauty of Jamaica's iconic Seven Mile Beach. This idyllic destination offers a seamless mix of adult-only and family-friendly amenities, with child-free spaces like the Poinsettia Swim Up Bar and Nesta Rasta Lounge, and vibrant attractions like the Azulitos Playhouse and Splash Park for kids. Whether savoring gourmet dining, indulging in a spa treatment at Vassa Spa, or participating in cultural programs, Azul Beach Resort Negril provides the perfect setting for all kinds of travelers.

Karisma Hotels & Resorts has earned numerous accolades for its dedication to delivering exceptional all-inclusive experiences. Recent honors this year include multiple gold awards at the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards, with Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana recognized as a top family resort and Azul Beach Resort Negril awarded as a premier beach hotel. Additionally, Karisma was honored with gold for the first-ever Autism Concierge in the Accessibility Services category. These prestigious awards also include recognition at Copa Cerveza, Mexico's most prestigious beer competition, for craft beers brewed at the LandShark Brewery at Margaritaville Island Reserve® Riviera Maya. Furthermore, Karisma received two Northstar Stella Awards for Best Food and Beverage and Best Hotel Chain, underscoring its unwavering commitment to excellence. This Black Friday, guests can encounter these award-winning experiences for themselves.

"We're thrilled to make it easier than ever for guests to create unforgettable memories with our 2024 Black Friday Sale, providing an exceptional opportunity to experience Karisma Hotels & Resorts' unparalleled service, innovative dining concepts, and unmatched hospitality," says Esteban Velasquez, Chief Executive Officer at Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "This sale is not just about incredible discounts, it's about allowing every traveler to enjoy elevated amenities and personalized experiences that cater to their unique needs."

For more information on Karisma's Black Friday Sale and terms and conditions, visit https://www.karismahotels.com/black-friday.

About Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is an industry innovator and award-winning luxury hotel collection renowned for its premier guest experiences. Boasting an impressive portfolio of properties, including Margaritaville Island Reserve® by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma; and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, Karisma Hotels & Resorts continues to lead the industry with groundbreaking hospitality experiences that include the revolutionary Gourmet Inclusive® philosophy and cutting-edge seasonal programming. Karisma's unwavering commitment to remain an industry innovator has earned the hotel collection a host of top accolades, including Travel Weekly's Best Boutique Hotel Chain, Travvy Award Gold for Best Hotel Chain Overall, Conde Nast Traveler's Top 100 Hotels in the World, and AAA's Five Diamond Award.

