KARISMA HOTELS & RESORTS RECEIVES 13 TRAVEL WEEKLY MAGELLAN AWARDS

Celebrated categories include Overall All-Inclusive Resort, Overall Family Resort, Luxury Five-Star Presidential Suite, Upscale Four-Star Restaurant Design and more

MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- Karisma Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with Grupo Lomas, has received 13 prestigious 2022 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards, including eight Gold Awards and five Silver Awards. From design to marketing to services, the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards honors the best in travel and salutes the outstanding travel professionals behind it all.

The Lair Suite, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya Palafitos Overwater Bungalows at El Dorado Maroma Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana

The recent accolades awarded to four properties across the collection's portfolio — Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, Palafitos Overwater Bungalows, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana — are in addition to the four Gold and four Silver Awards received last year, an increase that represents Karisma Hotels & Resorts' continued dedication to a high standard of excellence within the travel industry. The celebrated categories include Overall All-Inclusive Resort, Overall Family Resort, Luxury Five-Star Presidential Suite, Upscale Four-Star Restaurant Design and more.

"Karisma Hotels & Resorts is honored to celebrate these esteemed recognitions," said Frank Maduro, President of Premier Worldwide Marketing, the worldwide sales and marketing representative for Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "We would like to take this time to thank our valued team members and industry partners whom without their support we would not be able to garner such coveted awards. We look forward to continuing to pave the way for the tourism industry and to providing unforgettable experiences for visitors from around the globe."

Travel Weekly has been curating the Magellan awards since 2008. These highly coveted travel industry awards are judged by a one-of-a-kind panel of top travel professionals representing the best names and most accomplished leaders from the industry. The awards Karisma Hotels & Resorts have received are listed below.

2022 Magellan Awards Gold Winners:

Hospitality - Overall-All-Inclusive Resort/Hotel

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Hospitality - Overall-All-Inclusive Resort/Hotel

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya Hospitality - Overall-Family Resort/Hotel

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana Hospitality - Overall-Luxury Hotel/Resort

Palafitos Overwater Bungalows

Palafitos Overwater Bungalows Hospitality Elements - Upscale (Four-Star)-Penthouse Design

The Pineapple Suite at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya

The Pineapple Suite at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya Hospitality Elements - Upscale (Four-Star)-Standard Room Design

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya Hospitality Elements - Upscale (Four-Star)-Restaurant Design

The Boathouse at Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana

The Boathouse at Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Hospitality Elements - Luxury (Five-Star)-Presidential Suite

The Jimmy Buffett Suite at Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana

2022 Magellan Awards Silver Winners:

Hospitality - Overall-Family Resort/Hotel

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya Hospitality - Overall-Beach/Resort Hotel

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Hospitality Elements - Upscale (Four-Star)-Penthouse Design

The Lair Suite at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya

The Lair Suite at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya Hospitality Elements - Upscale (Four-Star)-Standard Room Design

Beachfront Swim Up at Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana

Beachfront Swim Up at Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Hospitality Elements - Luxury (Five-Star)

The Pineapple Villa at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana

For more information about Karisma Hotels & Resorts, previous awards or accolades, or to book, visit karismahotels.com.

High-res photos of the award winning properties can be found here.

About Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning luxury hotel collection that owns and manages an impressive portfolio of properties in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Property brands include Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma; El Dorado Spa Resorts by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma; Generations Resorts by Karisma; Hidden Beach Resort by Karisma; Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts; and Margaritaville St. Somewhere by Karisma. Properties have been honored with the industry's top accolades, including Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 100 Hotels in the World," Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 30 Hotels in Cancun," TripAdvisor® Traveler's Choice "Best Hotels for Romance," and AAA's "Five Diamond Award'' and "Four Diamond Award." Karisma Hotels & Resorts is committed to employee and community support while delivering authentic experiences to guests, receiving worldwide recognition for its compassionate and creative approach to hospitality management and product innovations.

Media Contact:

McKenzie Pickett, Alliance Connection

[email protected]

SOURCE Karisma Hotels & Resorts