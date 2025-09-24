Kapture CX Wins 'Product of the Year' at 2025 Seatrade Cruise Awards

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Kapture CX, a global leader in customer experience innovation, has been awarded the prestigious 'Product of the Year' title at the 2025 Seatrade Cruise Awards, one of the cruise industry's most highly respected accolades.

The award was presented at Seatrade Europe's Welcome Reception in Hamburg, recognizing Kapture's groundbreaking Cabin Selection feature, which has redefined how cruise operators and passengers engage with onboard experiences.

Kapture CX is an AI-powered customer experience platform that helps enterprises streamline support, automate workflows, and deliver personalized interactions at scale across industries.

Since 2006, the Seatrade Cruise Awards have been a global benchmark for excellence and innovation, judged by an independent panel of industry experts and celebrating those shaping the future of cruising.

The Product of the Year Award specifically honors the most innovative and impactful product that significantly enhances cruise operations or guest experiences.

Kapture's Cabin Choice has garnered extensive acclaim for its seamless integration of technology, compassion, and guest-focused design. Through its revolution of the way cruise travelers book and personalise cabins, the product not only enhances operational effectiveness but also generates moments of delight that make the entire cruise experience more enjoyable.

Grounded in Kapture's philosophy of human-centricity, the product manifests the company's dedication to paying close attention to customers and creating experiences that are intuitive, memorable, and effective.

Speaking on this achievement, Sheshgiri Kamath, Co-Founder and CEO of Kapture CX, said:"This award is a true milestone in our journey to reshape customer experience in the cruise industry. At Kapture, we believe every touchpoint is an opportunity to build trust and spark joy. Winning the Seatrade 'Product of the Year' award validates our commitment to innovation rooted in empathy. We dedicate this recognition to our clients, partners, and our incredible team, whose passion drives us to elevate experiences every single day."

Kapture CX has grown into a global force, serving 1,000+ clients, with 90,000+ active users and a team of 350+ employees worldwide.

As the cruise industry charts new waters of innovation and guest personalization, Kapture's recognition at the Seatrade Cruise Awards underscores not only its product excellence but also its role as a partner in shaping the future of global cruising.

