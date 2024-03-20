Kansas City Royals and RTS Forge Strategic Partnership for Enhanced Sustainability at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Kansas City Royals and Recycle Track Systems, Inc. (RTS), a leader in waste management and recycling solutions with their leading-edge Artificial Intelligence tracking platform, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at elevating sustainability efforts at Kauffman Stadium. Beginning with the 2024 season, this collaboration represents a forward-thinking approach to environmental stewardship within the sports arena.

RTS is excited to extend its reach into Kansas City, continuing its rapid expansion in the Midwest that has spread from its Columbus, Ohio office. The new partnership signifies RTS's commitment to enhancing its footprint in the region and amplifying its sustainability initiatives across the Midwest. "The partnership with the Kansas City Royals is an exhilarating development for RTS," said Gregory Lettieri, CEO of RTS. "It's in line with our objective to support entities in reaching their environmental goals. The sports industry offers a singular opportunity to foster engagement and drive substantial change, and we're looking forward to the impact this partnership will create."

As the designated waste management and sustainability vendor for Kauffman Stadium, RTS will oversee the comprehensive waste and recycling needs of Kauffman Stadium, ensuring all waste management operations are conducted with standards of sustainability in mind. This initiative aims to streamline waste management processes, reducing environmental impact through innovative solutions like the proprietary Pello sensor and platform developed by an RTS affiliate, which offers real-time data and insights for optimized waste handling.

At the heart of this partnership is a commitment to continuous improvement. The RTS sustainability team will undertake detailed benchmarking and consulting efforts, including waste audits and on-site evaluations, to identify effective strategies for waste reduction and increased diversion. This process will lay the groundwork for a strategic roadmap tailored to elevate the Royals' sustainability practices to new heights.

"This collaboration between the Kansas City Royals and RTS is a testament to our shared vision for a more sustainable future in sports," said Alex Schulte, Kansas City Royals Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "It underscores the commitment of both organizations to not just minimize our environmental impact but also inspire action and awareness among fans and communities alike."

About Recycle Track Systems, Inc.

Recycle Track Systems, Inc. ("RTS") combines technology with high-touch service to make waste disposal easier, smarter, and more responsible. From on-demand removal to fully integrated waste management solutions, RTS and its affiliates help companies and municipalities easily track and optimize their pickups. Using data insights, RTS empowers clients with visibility into their waste habits and provides tangible figures on their climate impact to improve their waste and recycling practices. For more information, visit rts.com or follow RTS on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Kansas City Royals:

The Kansas City Royals are a professional baseball team based in Kansas City, Missouri. The team competes in Major League Baseball (MLB) as a member of the American League (AL) Central division. The Royals have won two World Series championships, in 1985 and 2015.

SOURCE Recycle Track Systems (RTS)

For further information: Nicolle Portilla, Recycle Track Systems, Inc. (RTS), [email protected]; Sharita Hutton, Kansas City Royals, [email protected]