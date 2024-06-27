Kameleoon Partners with North America's Largest Experimentation Event to Launch EXL+UNITE in October 2024

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- Kameleoon, a leading A/B testing and feature experimentation platform, will partner with North America's largest experimentation event to create EXL+UNITE in 2024 .

Formerly known as CXL Live, EXL+UNITE, in close collaboration with the experimentation consultancy, Speero, will take place on October 10 and 11, 2024, in Austin, TX.

EXL+UNITE combines conference elements with networking, making it a premier destination for experimentation experts, product innovators, and growth leaders. The event fosters deep connections and shares practitioner-only knowledge.

Event Highlights

Innovative Agenda

EXL (Experimentation Live) offers a practitioner-focused agenda with top experts in CRO and experimentation.

UNITE features discussions with product leaders, engineers, data, and senior executives on bringing together all teams to leverage experimentation-led growth (ELG).

AI Workshops and Masterclasses

An optional Masterclass Day on October 9th includes advanced workshops like Ronny Kohavi's session on A/B Testing and AI applications in experimentation, designed for in-depth skill-building.

Speakers and Moderators

A lineup of distinguished speakers, including Lukas Vermeer (Director of Experimentation at Vista) and Diana Jerman (Director of Product - Experimentation at Disney Streaming), will ensure participants learn from the best, with no sales pitches or generic motivational talks.

Networking Opportunities

The event is designed to maximize networking, with curated and moderated table discussions that foster lasting professional relationships.

Location and Logistics: EXL+UNITE will be held at Central Machine Works, a brewery in Austin, TX, with an outdoor-first design for a comfortable atmosphere. Attendees will enjoy all-day food and drinks, music, and entertainment.

Tickets and Registration: Individual and team tickets are available, with discounts for in-house teams. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit EXL+UNITE .

European Edition: Kameleoon also announces Experimentation UNITE in Paris on September 26, 2024, for audiences from Europe, the UK, and the Nordics, offering exclusive insights and networking opportunities for product and marketing leaders. Visit Experimentation UNITE for tickets and more information.

About Kameleoon: Kameleoon is the only optimization solution with web experimentation, personalization, and feature management capabilities in a single, unified platform. Discover how it pulls all teams together and uses AI to power growth.

About Speero: Speero drives revenue for marketing and product teams by building and scaling CRO, UX Research, and Experimentation Programs.

