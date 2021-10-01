KAIROS' empowering migrant workers project receives new federal funding

Funded by the Government of Canada's Temporary Foreign Worker Program, this project targets the Maritimes and Ontario and ends on December 15, 2021. Last year, the Government of Canada awarded KAIROS $2.18 million to run the project from December 17, 2020 to June 30, 2021, with a one month extension to July 31.

In May, the project expanded to include airport support services to welcome, inform, and assist migrant workers arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport on COVID-19 by providing information on quarantine measures, vaccinations, and additional supports. This service will continue under the new agreement with the Government of Canada.

Approximately 25,000 temporary foreign workers were served under this project during the first half of 2021.

To further its work, KAIROS will partner with 15 grassroots organizations that support migrant workers in the three Maritime provinces and southern Ontario, with expansion to the Windsor-Essex region. The project will serve an anticipated 7,000 temporary foreign workers, including up to 1000 at Pearson Airport.

As with the first part of the year, partners will provide incoming workers with welcome bags that include personal care equipment, language-appropriate resources, and non-perishable food items. Other services include information sessions, webinars, virtual workshops, and emergency assistance. Partners will also visit farms and public spaces for outreach and service delivery.

Partner organizations are: Cooper Institute (PEI); Filipino CommUnity of New Brunswick; No One Is Illegal - Halifax; and in Ontario: CARE Int'l- WE, Center for Migrant Worker Program (Durham), Center for Migrant Worker Solidarity (Simcoe), Five Oaks Centre (Paris), Migrant Rights Center Canada, Migrant Worker Community Program, Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, Migrant Workers Ministry, Diocese of London, Niagara Migrant Worker Working Group (Niagara-on-the-Lake), Occupational Health Clinics for Ontario Workers, The Neighbourhood Organization (Toronto), and Unknown Neighbours/El Sembrador (Simcoe County, Barrie and Bradford).

"KAIROS, its partners and the workers we serve are deeply grateful to the Government of Canada for this new funding in support of temporary foreign workers," says Connie Sorio, KAIROS' Migrant Justice Program Manager. "This funding allows us and our partners to build on the success of the project that began in December to help migrant workers during the pandemic."

Read more: KAIROS' Empowering Temporary Foreign Workers During COVID-19 project.

About KAIROS: Canadian Ecumenical Justice Initiatives:

KAIROS is a social justice organization that includes ten Canadian churches and religious organizations. We are Indigenous, settlers and newcomers in Canada working with people of faith or conscience all over the world for ecological justice and human rights. We deliberate on issues of common concern, advocate for social change and join with people of faith and goodwill in action for social transformation. Learn more: KAIROS Canada website.

SOURCE KAIROS: Canadian Ecumenical Justice Initiatives

For further information: Media Contact: Cheryl McNamara, Media Coordinator, KAIROS Canada, 416-875-0097 (mobile), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.kairoscanada.org

