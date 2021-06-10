Kainantu Resources Announces Dual Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Kainantu Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KRL) (FSE: 6J0) ("KRL" or the "Company"), the Asia-Pacific focused gold mining company, is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") and commenced trading on June 9, 2021 under the symbol "6J0".

The Company's common shares are now cross listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the FSE. The FSE is one of the world's leading international stock exchanges by revenue, profitability, and market capitalization and is the largest of Germany's stock exchanges.

Having been admitted to the FSE, KRL is making submission for listing on Tradegate (which, upon acceptance, will increase trading access for investors in Australasia and Asia amongst others).

Matthew Salthouse, CEO of KRL, commented:

"Trading on the FSE provides the Company with direct access to the European capital markets and an opportunity for the Company to increase trading liquidity and facilitate investment by expanding our shareholder base."

About KRL

KRL is an Asia-Pacific focused gold mining company with two highly prospective gold projects, KRL South and KRL North, in a premier mining region, the high-grade Kainantu Gold District of PNG. Both of KRL's projects show potential to host high-grade epithermal and porphyry mineralisation, as seen elsewhere in the district. KRL has a highly experienced board and management team with a proven track record of working together in the region; and an established in-country partner.

For further information please visit https://kainanturesources.com/

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of KRL. In making the forward-looking statements, KRL has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available, including KRL's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. KRL does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Kainantu Resources Ltd.

For further information: Enquiries: Kainantu Resources, Matthew Salthouse, Chief Executive Officer (Tel: + 65 8318 8125), Callum Jones, Corporate Development Co-ordinator (Tel: + 61 450 969 697), Email: [email protected]; IR / Financial PR: Camarco, Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis, Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980