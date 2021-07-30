Kainantu Announces Change of Financial Year End

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Kainantu Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KRL) (FSE: 6J0) ("KRL" or the "Company"), the Asia-Pacific focused gold mining company, is pleased to announce that it has changed its fiscal year-end to December 31, from its current fiscal year-end of November 30.

KRL believes this change of year-end will better align the Company's financial reporting periods to that of its peer group in the mineral resources sector. In addition, the calendar year–end coincides with traditional financial, operational, and taxation cycles.

For details regarding the length and ending dates of the financial periods, including the comparative periods of the interim and annual financial statements to be filed for the Company's transition year and its new financial year, reference is made to the Notice of Change of Year–End filed by the Company on SEDAR pursuant to Section 4.8 of National Instrument 51–102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations, a copy of which is available electronically at www.sedar.com.

About KRL

KRL is an Asia-Pacific focused gold mining company with two highly prospective gold projects, KRL South and KRL North, in a premier mining region, the high-grade Kainantu Gold District of PNG. Both of KRL's projects show potential to host high-grade epithermal and porphyry mineralisation, as seen elsewhere in the district. KRL has a highly experienced board and management team with a proven track record of working together in the region; and an established in-country partner.

For further information please visit https://kainanturesources.com/

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of KRL. In making the forward-looking statements, KRL has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available, including KRL's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. KRL does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Kainantu Resources Ltd.

For further information: Enquiries: Kainantu Resources, Matthew Salthouse, Chief Executive Officer (Tel: + 65 8318 8125); Callum Jones, Corporate Development Co-ordinator (Tel: + 61 450 969 697), Email: [email protected]; IR / Financial PR: Camarco, Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis, Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980