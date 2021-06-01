KADOKAWA ASCII Introduces INNO 2021: Worldwide Innovation, Collaboration, and JPY3,000,000 Support for Creative Thinkers

TOKYO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- KADOKAWA ASCII Research Laboratories, Inc. of Tokyo, the executing agency for the "INNO-vation Program," implemented by the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, presents the 2021 INNO-vation Program ( https://inno.go.jp/en/ ), an annual effort to encourage global innovation on an unprecedented level, searching for creative, out-of-the-box minds to help the human race take the next steps in the technological revolution.

With the opportunity to receive support for eccentric technology, applicants can be part of the sponsor's esteemed graduate program to promote collaboration and teamwork, and propel their ideas into the ever-changing future. As the new decade begins, the INNO-vation Program is opening its doors to applications internationally and looks forward to building a bright new future together, overcoming COVID-19's recent impact on society.

From June 1, 2021, to August 2, 2021, the INNO-vation Program is taking applications to find these innovators and is offering support to successful proposals.

Applicants' ideas can be made a reality thanks to the support offered by some of the world's greatest technological and business leaders offering their insight and guidance. With the Disruptive Challenge and the Generation Award, applicants have the opportunity to create something from nothing or take inspiration from given themes respectively. As the program begins a new year, applicants have the opportunity to "Embrace your INNO*," without being limited by nationality, age, or background.

*INNO - from the Japanese kanji meaning "unusual ability"

"Innovation depends on unique insights and untested theories. New ideas are often misunderstood at first, and it's important that we nurture creativity and ambition." -- a statement made by Adam D'Angelo, CEO of Quora, upon joining the INNO-vation Program as a program advisor. Nurturing these "buds" of INNO and actively supporting those ideas unbound by conventional wisdom is foundational to the core of the program.

Previous graduates of the INNO-vation Program have created wonderful products in art, technology, automation, artificial intelligence, robotics, and much more. With startup companies forming daily around the globe, the INNO-vation Program is proud to support the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovative thinkers to change the world.

Disruptive Challenge

Proposals that boldly take on challenges and can offer a major change to society and industry, without fear of failure are highly sought. Following a great success internationally in 2020, individuals across the world can put forward their proposals and be eligible for funding as part of the program up to JPY3,000,000 for one year without being limited by age, background, or nationality.

Generation Award

In cooperation with the Cooperative Partners of this program, Category Award Prizes (JPY200,000 each) and Special Corporate Awards will be offered. In addition, those proposals nominated for the awards (223 from last year) will be given the opportunity to implement their ideas in cooperation with these partnering companies.

INNO-vation Network Hub

Opportunities to partner with the INNO-vation Program as part of the INNO-vation Network Hub are also available. In the hope to help find and grow INNO within individuals worldwide, the INNO-vation Program is recruiting partnerships with institutes to collaborate with and assist the program in cultivating the next generation of thinkers and tinkerers globally.

