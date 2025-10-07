Kadisco General Hospital and MindHYVE.ai™ Sign Strategic MoU to Transform Healthcare in Ethiopia with Agentic AI

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Kadisco General Hospital (KGH), one of Ethiopia's leading private healthcare institutions, and MindHYVE.ai™, a U.S.-based pioneer in agentic artificial intelligence (AI), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch an ambitious collaboration that will accelerate AI-powered healthcare innovation, operational efficiency, and workforce capacity-building in Ethiopia.

The partnership, formalized in Addis Ababa on September 11, 2025, brings together Kadisco's strong foundation in clinical excellence with MindHYVE.ai's™ advanced AI technologies, including ChironAI™ for clinical decision support. The collaboration will also deploy CIAI's (California Institute of Artificial Intelligence) Dawn Directive™ program for AI literacy and ethics training, alongside ArthurAI's™ Corporate Learning Platform (CLP) for workforce learning and development.

Three Pillars of Collaboration

Under the MoU, Kadisco and MindHYVE.ai™ will jointly explore pilot programs across three key tracks:

Clinical Innovation – deploying AI to enhance diagnostics, treatment recommendations, patient monitoring, and predictive analytics for improved outcomes.





Hospital Operations – leveraging AI to optimize scheduling, medication management, revenue cycle processes, and resource allocation.





Workforce Capacity-Building – delivering AI literacy and ethics education for clinicians and administrators and strengthening internal leadership and compliance training through ArthurAI's™ Corporate Learning Platform (CLP).

Ethiopia faces one of the lowest doctor-to-patient ratios in Africa, with fewer than 1.5 physicians per 10,000 people, making access to quality care a critical challenge. Kadisco General Hospital already manages more than 50,000 patient visits and 15,000 emergency cases annually, and through its partnership with MindHYVE.ai™ it expects to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline hospital operations, and expand the reach of specialized care. Globally, AI-powered healthcare initiatives have demonstrated the ability to reduce patient wait times by up to 25%, improve hospital resource utilization by 30%, and lower operational costs by 10–15% -- impact levels Kadisco now aspires to achieve. Alongside these clinical and operational advances, CIAI's Dawn Directive™ program will train up to 500 clinicians, administrators, and staff in AI literacy and ethics during its first year, positioning Kadisco as one of the first hospitals in East Africa to embed AI capacity-building at scale.

Leadership Perspectives

Bill Faruki, Founder & CEO of MindHYVE.ai™, stated:

"This collaboration is about redefining what's possible in African healthcare. By combining Kadisco's reputation for excellence with our agentic AI systems, we aim to create a scalable model for clinical innovation and workforce empowerment in Ethiopia and beyond."

Ismael Khalifa, Engineering Director at Kadisco General Hospital, added:

"Kadisco has always strived to be at the forefront of medical excellence. Partnering with MindHYVE.ai™ allows us to embrace cutting-edge AI technologies while ensuring our clinicians and staff are prepared for the future of healthcare."

About Kadisco General Hospital

Founded in 2007, Kadisco General Hospital is one of Ethiopia's premier private healthcare providers, offering general surgery, obstetrics & gynecology, pediatrics, internal medicine, orthopedics, ENT, dental, and advanced diagnostic services. Its mission is to restore, maintain, and improve health outcomes while aspiring to become a regional center of excellence.

About MindHYVE.ai™

MindHYVE.ai™ is redefining the boundaries of intelligence by engineering autonomous systems and deploying domain-specific AGI agents across real-world sectors. Powered by the Ava-Fusion™ large reasoning model and architected for agent coordination, swarm intelligence, and adaptive autonomy, MindHYVE's™ technology stack is revolutionizing law, medicine, finance, education, and governance.

With operations in North America, Asia, and in Africa, MindHYVE.ai™ is on a mission to democratize access to transformative intelligence and architect the infrastructure for post-scarcity economies. Backed by HYVE Labs, the company continues to shape the future of agentic systems on a global scale.

