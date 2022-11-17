KADESTONE CAPITAL CORP. REPORTS Q3 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Kadestone Capital Corp. ("Kadestone" or the "Company") (TSXV: KDSX) (OTCB: KDCCF), a vertically integrated property company today announced its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

"We are excited about our progress this year in identifying opportunities and securing additional investments, as we continue to believe that real estate projects in the Vancouver region will benefit from the Kadestone platform," said Brent Billey, the Company's CEO.

Financial Results

The Company recorded a net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 of $3,250,741 or $0.07 per share compared with a net loss of $1,935,111 or $0.04 per share for the same period in the prior year. This loss was primarily due to expenses incurred for the ongoing operations of the Company which included salaries and wages of $847,338, share-based compensation of $945,902, interest expense of $789,525 and professional fees of $423,056. Our net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased to $1,579,855 compared to $1,213,927 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The above unaudited financial information, including comparative information, is expressed in Canadian dollars and has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, using the same accounting policies and methods of application as described in notes 2 and 3 of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.

About Kadestone

Kadestone was established to pursue the investment in, acquisition, development and management of residential and commercial income producing properties and procurement and sale of building materials within major urban centres and high-growth, emerging markets in Canada. The Company operates five complimentary business lines spanning building materials procurement and supply, property development and construction, construction finance, asset ownership and property management. These synergistic business lines have solidified Kadestone's vision to become a market leading vertically integrated property company. Additional information can be found at www.kadestone.com .

