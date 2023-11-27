Kabuni announces Web3 learning platform 'Kabuni Wizard' and Learn-To-Earn Cryptocurrency 'Kabuni Coin'

Kabuni WIZARD provides a solution for the education system that needs help to keep pace with rapid advancements seen in other industries. Using AI (Artificial Intelligence) and blockchain technology, the platform nurtures an active learning environment regardless of geographic location.

"Educational technology expanded significantly over the course of the pandemic and shed further light on the multiple issues that are plaguing the current education system including higher costs, lack of funding and restrictions in accessibility. Kabuni Wizard aims to democratise education and reward children and educators at the same time." said Nimesh Patel, Founder and CEO at Kabuni.

He also added: "NFTs and digital assets are part of the new digital world that's here to stay. Kabuni provides a safe space for children, parents and educators to understand the infrastructure of digital currencies and learn the ins and outs."

Kabuni COIN adds another layer of incentive to the educational journey and opens innovative ways for learners to engage and interact with content, boosting engagement and motivation. Kabuni COIN is a utility token with the function of making purchases on the Kabuni platform. The token can be spent on a variety of goods, services and experiences, as well as earned on a learn-to-earn model. Kabuni's collaboration with Mastercard will also allow the rewards to spent 'in the real world' with the tap of a card.

On the partnership with Kabuni, Lindsay Robertson, CEO of Optimus Cards said:

"We are hugely excited to be partnering with Kabuni to provide a secure and purposeful education experience for both students and educators. Soon, we will be integrating Kabuni COIN to expand its utility beyond the Kabuni ecosystem. As part of the Uphold (the global multi-asset digital money platform) family, Optimus helps to bridge the gap between the metaverse and the high street."

Kabuni "Learn-to-Earn" tokens, the bedrock of their innovative educational model, will soon be available on Polygon, a vibrant and rapidly growing Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. This strategic move opens exciting possibilities for future Kabuni users, ensuring faster and more cost-effective transactions while enjoying the security of Ethereum's mainnet.

Ravikant Agrawal Director of Growth from Polygon Labs said:" We are delighted to be supporting Kabuni's 'learn-to-earn model' on Polygon PoS and look forward to enabling its eco-system to grow and scale safely."

Kabuni is on a collaborative journey with the wider Polygon ecosystem to pioneer interoperable immersive learning experiences. This collaboration will leverage Polygon's cutting-edge technologies, including Software Development Kits (SDKs) and Identity solutions (IDs), to enhance the accessibility, scalability, and seamless interaction within their decentralized education platform.

With the launch of Kabuni COIN, the introduction of the "Stake a Future" program heralds a new era in educational support and community engagement within the crypto space. To learn more about this innovative initiative and how you can take part, visit Stake a Future information.

About Kabuni

Kabuni is committed to empowering individuals to unlock their full potential through lifelong skill development. At the heart of Kabuni is "WIZARD," an innovative process connecting educators and learners for a transformative exchange of knowledge. Kabuni CAMPUS offers an immersive at-home learning experience, while Kabuni SPACE revolutionizes educational infrastructures. Together, these elements, along with Kabuni COIN, ensure a seamless integration of rewards and recognition, enriching the educational journey.

